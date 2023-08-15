Burbank Football Eager to Start With Young Group

Some of the names and faces have changed, but fortunately for the young Burbank High football team not all of the surnames are new.

There are still people named Mendieta, Miller and Kelley, all of whom have had older siblings or cousins who have played for the Bulldogs during the successful run the program put together over the past decade. Their understanding of how to do things the Bulldog way will definitely help as Burbank hopes to get back to the playoffs under coach Adam Colman, who is now in his seventh year.

The Bulldogs, who went 4-6 last year and upset Burroughs in the season finale, certainly won’t be able to replace their two key stars from last season in quarterback Dylan Robinson and multi-purpose star Zakk Estrada.

“Losing those two guys did things all over the field is a lot,” Colman said. “The nice thing about this group is that they are very young and hungry. It has been a great summer of camp of learning and getting better. They are very coachable. I’m eager to see how we grow throughout the year. Last year we did a really good job of improving from game one to game 10. Hopefully we can pick up where we left on that and build on it.”

Taking over at quarterback is junior Daniel Zacariaz (6-foot, 165 pounds), who performed well as a sophomore when called upon as Robinson was out injured.



In the running back role, junior returners Jacob Mendieta (5-8, 180) should get some carries along with junior Joseph Caballero (5-9, 175), a transfer from Glendale High. Senior Brandon Elizalde (5-8, 165), junior Miguel Ruacho (5-9, 155) and sophomore Thomas Adzhemyan (5-7, 165) will offer support at the position.

At receiver Burbank has a few players who have had limited varsity experience as well as a few newcomers.

Senior Sean Garrett (6-1, 165) and juniors Ezekiel Alvarez (5-10, 155) and Jack Rogerson (6-0, 180) will be primary targets for Zacariaz. Juniors Max Kelley (5-5, 135), Landon Williams (5-11, 155), senior Dylan Muriano (5-10, 160) and sophomore Noah May-Vaughn (5-7, 140) are other possible targets.

The Bulldogs have several options when they play with a tight end. Senior Jake Reyes (5-11, 215), juniors Aiden Ramirez (5-11, 175) and Justin Arteaga (5-10, 165) and senior Kindrick Lino (5-9, 205) should all see time at the position.



Burbank’s offensive line should be solid led by returning starters Eduardo Martinez, who is just a junior and is now 6-2, 285. Sebastian Mirzakhanian is also a junior who started last year. He checks in at 5-10, 235. Senior Brennan Miller (6-1, 215), senior Diego Ruacho (5-10, 225) and junior Ruben Zakarian (6-1, 250) . Senior Nikolas Dimobolous (5-11, 285) is new to football, but has been impressive in his short time and could figure into the picture. Senior Alex Quintanilla (5-11, 220) and junior James Taylor-Karoll (5-10, 220) are two others that offer depth up front.

The Burbank defensive line will benefit from the addition of junior Andrew Guerra (6-3, 275), who is new to the area and has only played eight-man football before. Senior Levon Bakmazian (5-9, 180) and Miller figure to see time as outside pass rushers. Ruacho, Mirzakhanian and sophomores David Luga (6-1, 185) and Maxim Pogosyan (6-0, 245) will offer support up front.

At the linebacker position, Burbank has more experience will count on help from Elizalde, Mendieta, senior Abraham Zyada (5-9, 185) senior Marcus Ojeil (5-9, 160) and junior Aidan Miller (5-9, 170).