Burbank-Foothill Civitan Club to Host St. Patrick’s Day Champagne Brunch

Get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Burbank-Foothill Civitan Club’s annual Champagne Brunch on Sunday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This festive event will take place at the St. Francis Xavier Holy Cross Hall, 3801 Scott Road, Burbank, and promises to be a wonderful gathering for the community.

Tickets for the brunch are priced at $45 per person, and those interested in attending can secure their spots by calling or texting one of the following contacts: Shari Goodstein Epstein at (818) 681-6164, Gary Bric at (818) 419-6414, Randy and Karen Karraker at (818) 261-4723, or Richard Bertain at (818) 415-1632.

The Burbank-Foothill Civitan Club is a proud chapter of Civitan International, dedicated to serving the western San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County. Since its inception in 1956, the club has been a vital partner with the Parks and Recreation Department, organizing the annual Civitan and Jamboree Day Parade and Celebration. Over the years, they have provided an astonishing 25,000 hot dogs and contributed tens of thousands of dollars to support local youth sports, ensuring that coaches and players are well-fed and celebrated.

Join the Burbank-Foothill Civitan Club for a festive celebration of community spirit and support. For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact the numbers listed above.

