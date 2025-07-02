Burbank Group Launches Virtual Scavenger Hunt with Cash Prizes

A local chapter of a historic California organization is inviting residents to explore the Golden State’s past — one photo at a time.

Toluca Parlor #279 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West has launched its first-ever Virtual Scavenger Hunt, a creative contest that blends history, photography, and community engagement. Participants can win up to $50 by submitting original photos in seven themed categories, from historic plaques and statues to state parks and California symbols.

Here’s what participants are asked to photograph:

A Native Daughters of the Golden West historic plaque

A California Mission or El Camino Real bell

A statue of a historic figure

A historic site or reenactment of a historic event

A California lighthouse

A State Beach, State Park, or National Park within California

A California state symbol, such as the Golden Poppy (state flower) or Valley Quail (state bird)

“We want people to explore their surroundings and discover the stories that shaped our state,” said Stephanie Whittle, a Burbank resident and president of the group. “It’s about making memories and learning something new.”

Unlike traditional scavenger hunts, this one is entirely digital. Entrants email their photos — taken in 2025 and labeled with date and location — by Sept. 1. Winners will be announced by Sept. 30, and the top entry will be featured in The California Star, the organization’s statewide publication.

The Native Daughters of the Golden West, founded in 1886, is a fraternal and patriotic group dedicated to preserving California history and promoting civic pride. Toluca Parlor #279 hopes the event will introduce more people to their mission — and maybe even inspire new members.

“We thought a photo-based format would be more accessible and fun,” Whittle said. “It’s a great way to connect with the community and share what we do.”

The group also supports scholarships, veterans’ welfare, environmental causes, and student contests in art, photography, and writing.

To enter: Email photos to ndgwtolucaparlor279@gmail.com

Learn more: www.ndgw.org