Burbank Has a New Water Heater Bulk Buy Program — up to 35% off the list price.

For Burbank homeowners with an aging, inefficient, or gas-powered water heater, there’s now a straightforward path to an upgrade.

Elephant Energy is offering a Group Purchasing Program that gives Burbank residents access to high-efficiency heat pump water heaters at a lower price, plus the $1,500 Burbank Water & Power incentive applied at the point of sale. With this program, homeowners never pay it upfront, and there’s no paperwork to file afterward. The discount is already reflected in the final price before installation begins.

Why Heat Pump Water Heaters?

Heat pump water heaters are two to four times more efficient than traditional systems. Rather than generating heat directly, they transfer ambient heat from the surrounding air into stored water — doing the same job using a fraction of the energy cost. The result is lower operating costs, quieter performance, no on-site combustion, and compatibility with Burbank’s broader push toward cleaner homes by 2030.

What Makes This Program Different?

Most rebate programs follow the same pattern: homeowners pay full price upfront, submit paperwork, and wait months for reimbursement. This program was designed to eliminate that friction and is exclusive to Burbank homeowners.

Elephant Energy is offering special equipment and labor pricing and applies the $1,500 Burbank Water & Power incentive directly to the homeowner’s invoice at the point of sale. The final price a resident sees already reflects the discount — no forms to file, no check to wait for.

Elephant Energy manages the entire process: a free home assessment to determine the right system, equipment selection, professional installation, permits, and inspection. One company. One point of contact.

What Does It Cost?

Heat pump water heater systems start at $4,800, which includes equipment, installation, permitting, and inspection. Elephant Energy offers both 120V and 220V heat pump water heaters in multiple sizes. The 120V plug-in models are designed for older homes and do not require a panel upgrade — just a standard outlet.

There’s also a Burbank community bonus: if the program reaches 10 installations, every participant saves an additional $150. The more neighbors who sign up, the more everyone saves!

About Elephant Energy

Elephant Energy is a certified B Corporation with experience of over 2,000 heat pump and water heater installations. The company holds an active CSLB C-20 license and is Tech Clean California-certified, with a consistent 5-star rating on Google and Yelp.

Installations are being scheduled now through July 2026. The process begins with a free, no-obligation consultation — Elephant Energy assesses the home and presents system options and final pricing before any commitment is made.

Get started on their website or give them a call (626) 532-4009.