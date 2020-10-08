Burbank has a Senior Citizen Board Vacancy

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Senior Citizen Board beginning October 7, 2020 through November 6, 2020. To apply, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication to submit an application online or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

BOARD TERM NO. OF VACANCIES SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS FORM 700 Senior Citizen Board Unexpired term until 7-31-2022 1 BMC Section 2-1-415: Shall be senior citizens √

The deadline for submitting an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Friday, November 6, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the November 17, 2020 City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section Nos. 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407)