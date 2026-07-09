Burbank has Vacancy on Community Development Block Grant Committee

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Community Development Block Grant Committee beginning July 8, 2026 through August 7, 2026. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Friday, August 7, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the August 25, 2026, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. Any person appointed to fill a vacancy shall hold office for the remainder of the unexpired term. Persons appointed to serve unexpired terms must complete the term before applying to serve on another board, commission, or committee. All applicants must reside within the jurisdictional boundaries of the City of Burbank (per BMC §§ 2-1-404, 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407).

Community Development Block Grant Committee Information

The Community Development Block Grant Committee (Committee) functions as the liaison entity between the City (Community Development Department) and the public (Burbank residents) on matters relevant to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Planning and Development Programs. This includes but is not limited to: Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act. The primary role of the Committee is participation in, and review of City Council recommendations concerning consultations, planning, policy and procedural matters, funding applications and entitlement grants, public meetings and hearings, performance analysis, and other Federal requirements. When making appointments to the Committee, Council should consider appointing the best candidate(s) and strive for diversity of members with experience working with special need groups, lived experience, persons with disabilities, veterans, and victims of domestic violence.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851, (818) 238-5853 fax, or e-mail at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.