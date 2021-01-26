Burbank High Band Hosts Music Trivia Night Fundraiser

The Burbank High School Instrumental Music Association hosts a Music Trivia Night fundraiser to benefit the high school band programs on Tuesday, February 9, at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Emceed by BHS Jazz Band leader Tracy Henry and featuring special guest hosts, actors W. Earl Brown and Diandra Lyle, the Music Trivia Night fundraiser will benefit the high school’s band program.

“As part of the Parent Fundraising Committee, we tried to come up with something different that could be fun while everyone is still largely at home,” commented parent Brian Hay. “Our goals are to raise money, highlight to Burbank the great work the high school is doing to continue teaching music to 150 students during this challenging time, grow our social following and bring the community together.”

“All money raised will go directly to the Burbank High School bands where they will be used for instruments, instrument repair, supplies and coaching,” he added.

“Burbank High School IMA has a new director this year, Annie Cavanaugh, who has been outstanding,” Hay also said. “We just had a virtual concert in December that was broadcast on Twitch that required incredible effort from Annie and her team as well as a host of editing volunteers. The concert showed again what an amazingly talented and diverse group of students we have in band.”

Hay explained the Music Trivia Night will run for 75 – 90 minutes, with three rounds of 10 questions each. Prizes for first, second and third place will be given, along with random door prizes throughout the evening.

Some of the prizes have been donated by local community supporters such as Porto’s, Pizza Studio, Guitar Ninja, Soundlife Music lessons, Technicolor, Rhino Records, Warner Records, and include experiences such as online cooking classes and ballroom dancing.

“Some of the questions will have a ‘Name That Tune‘ element where a student will play a song individually on Zoom and the question will be based around that song,” Hay said.

“We are really hoping to reach out to the wider community and urge them to support local music,” added Hay. “Whether they have kids in the program or not, we think they will get something out of the trivia night and have a better understanding of the talent and work that the kids do.”

The Burbank High School Music Trivia Night will utilize the national online music trivia platform Deepcutstrivia.com, which hosts live events every Wednesday night. Deep Cuts Trivia is donating the platform’s use for the Burbank High Music Trivia Night. Trivia players log in via Zoom and then enter their answers through their phone or computer web browser.

Brown has starred in Deadwood and Something About Mary and recently appeared in The Mandalorian. Like Brown, Lyle is also a longtime Burbank resident and supporter of Burbank public schools. She is currently starring in the Disney show The Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

Tickets for the event are $5 each. They can be purchased in advance online at this link. Those who wish to make a direct donation to the Burbank High Instrumental Music Program may also do so online at this link. More information on the Burbank High School Instrumental Music Program can be found online here.