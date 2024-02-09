Burbank Homicide Updated Reports

myBurbank has reported previously on three local area homicides committed during the past three years. Here are updates on each case.

Jan. 26, 2021, Anthony Williams was arrested at his home in Austin, Texas for the home invasion/murder of Cedric Brooks at 241 West Tujunga Avenue #L, Burbank, on Jan. 21, 2021, while co-defendant Jijane Wiliams of Wilmington, Ca. was arrested on April 23, 2021 for her part in that crime. Anthony Williams was convicted on Dec. 13, 2023, on the felony charge of home invasion and sentenced to 5 years in prison. Jijane Williams’ next felony court hearing in the Pasadena LA County Courthouse is scheduled for March 15, 2024.

On July 30, 2021, Paul Haney, a disgruntled former kitchen worker, was fired two weeks before he was arrested shortly after committing the multiple stabbings murder of his former supervisor at a Burbank Grismer Ave. retirement home, Moncerrat Navarrette. Burbank police officers tackled and arrested the knife-waving Grismer nearby shortly after the attack. Haney was convicted in LA County Pasadena Court of Navarrett’s murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He also has a hearing scheduled on March 6, 2024, reportedly on gun charges.

Aug. 22, 2022, twenty-five-year-old Armando Hernandez of Sun Valley, Ca. was fatally shot on the 2800 block of N. Lincoln Ave. The suspected shooter, 21-year-old Joellah McComb, apparently “died unrelated to the incident”, according to Burbank Police records, thus closing their investigation.

myBurbank will continue to attempt to give updates on the major crime outcomes whenever possible.