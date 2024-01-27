Burbank Hosts First Annual Adaptive Sports Expo

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department, will host the first annual Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo. This free and public event will take place at McCambridge Park located at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.

The Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo is a fun-filled day of sporting activities for participants of all ages and abilities. Activities include wheelchair rugby, tennis, boccia, power wheelchair soccer, chair yoga, visually impaired Judo, beep baseball, para fencing, and more. Additionally, a resource fair with informational booths will be available throughout the Expo.

“The Adaptive Sports Expo provides an essential platform for individuals with disabilities to showcase their talents, determination, and resilience by participating in high-quality sports and physical activities,” said City of Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz. “These invaluable recreational opportunities not only enrich the lives of participants but also foster a sense of inclusivity for the community.”

“The City’s vision for the Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo is to develop a comprehensive, innovative, and diverse offering of programs which allow individuals of all ages and ability levels to participate in activities that improve quality of life, boost self-confidence and self-esteem, helping individuals overcome challenges and achieve personal goals,” said Marisa Garcia, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director for the City of Burbank. “The Department is grateful and honored to partner with the Triumph Foundation, SoCal Adaptive Sports, Hearts for Sight, ACEing Autism, the Burbank Tennis Center, and Raising Cane’s to encourage participants to play beyond their limits.”

Through initiatives like the Adaptive Sports Expo, the City of Burbank aims to raise awareness about the capabilities of people living with disabilities, challenge stereotypes, and promote a more inclusive society.

For more information about this event and to register, visit www.Burbankca.gov/BASE or call 818-238-5300.