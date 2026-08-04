Burbank Housing Corporation Opens Applications for At-Large Board Member Position

Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) will begin accepting applications for its At-Large Board Member position on Friday, September 4, 2026. This volunteer leadership opportunity allows a member of the Burbank community to help guide one of the city’s leading affordable housing organizations while making a meaningful impact on local families.

Your professional experience, leadership, and perspective can impact organizational policy, strategic planning, and community partnerships while supporting BHC’s mission of serving local families.

We welcome applicants with experience in areas such as affordable housing, low-income tax credit, real estate, finance or accounting, fundraising, marketing, law, construction, nonprofit leadership, and other professional skills that can strengthen our organization.

About BHC

Established in 1997, Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) is a nonprofit community housing developer dedicated to creating affordable housing opportunities in Burbank, CA. For more than a quarter-century, BHC has partnered with the City of Burbank to develop and preserve affordable housing, helping thousands of low- and moderate-income households find a place to call home.

Today, BHC owns and manages 326 affordable rental homes, providing stable housing for nearly 900 Burbank residents, and operates two nationally accredited child care centers that support working families with high-quality early childhood education.

BHC is governed by a nine-member volunteer Board of Directors representing key segments of the Burbank community, including the City of Burbank, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, Wesley Senior Housing, BHC residents, and At-Large community representatives.

Board Member Qualifications

The ideal candidate is passionate about affordable housing, committed to serving the Burbank community, and interested in nonprofit leadership. Applicants must:

Live or work in Burbank (current BHC residents are not eligible for the At-Large position)

Be at least 21 years of age

Be fluent in English

Demonstrate integrity, professionalism, and ethical leadership

Bring skills, expertise, or professional experience that will strengthen BHC’s mission

Attend Board meetings held every other month on the fourth Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

Participate in community events and represent BHC throughout the year

How to Apply

Applications will be available beginning Friday, September 4, 2026, on the BHC website: https://www.burbankhousingcorp.org/post/apply-to-join-bhc-s-board-of-directors

Completed applications must be submitted by Monday, October 5, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (PDT) via email to info@burbankhousingcorp.org.

Following the application period, the BHC Board Nominating Committee will review all applications. Selected candidates will be invited to interview and share how their experience and leadership can help advance BHC’s mission.

Every great community is built by people who choose to get involved. We hope you’ll consider joining our Board of Directors. Apply starting September 4th!