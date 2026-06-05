Burbank Housing Corporation Partners with McCarthy Companies for The Village at Fairview

McCarthy Companies has been selected to provide Preconstruction and General Contracting services for The Village at Fairview, a 100% affordable multifamily development in Burbank. Developed in partnership with Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) and Homes and Hope, The Village at Fairview will deliver 60 affordable homes at 2321-2335 North Fairview Street, with all units reserved for income-qualified families. Design development commenced in April of 2026 and construction groundbreaking is anticipated for Q1 of 2027

Fifteen units will serve homeless families with children as permanent supportive housing, fully furnished through donations from community partners. The remaining 45 units will serve households ranging from extremely low to lower income, with one- to four-bedroom floor plans designed to keep families together.

“Southern California’s affordable housing crisis doesn’t stop at any city’s border, and neither does our commitment to solving it,” said Tony Koeijmans, CEO of McCarthy Companies. “The Village at Fairview is an opportunity for 60 families to have a stable, quality home in a County where that’s becoming increasingly rare. That’s exactly the kind of work we want to be known for.”

The Village at Fairview is McCarthy Companies’ first development in the city of Burbank, expanding its footprint into Southern California as demand for affordable housing shows no signs of slowing. The development addresses a critical need for affordable housing in Los Angeles County, which faces a critical shortage of approximately 500,000 affordable rental homes for low-income residents.

The Village at Fairview is BHC’s first Low-Income Tax Credit Development and represents a significant step forward in BHC’s mission to create affordable housing opportunities for the community of Burbank.

“The Village at Fairview is a testament to our ongoing commitment to addressing the critical need for affordable housing in Burbank,” stated Sylvia Moreno, BHC Executive Director. “This development is more than just housing, it is a community where families can find stability, access supportive services, and thrive. We are excited to bring this vision to life and ensure that every family who calls The Village at Fairview home has the opportunity to build a brighter future. We are also deeply grateful to our development partner, Homes and Hope, for their collaboration, expertise, and shared commitment to affordable housing. Their partnership is helping make this project possible and marks an exciting new chapter in Burbank Housing Corporation’s continued mission to serve our community.”

BHC has partnered with Homes and Hope, who will be helping BHC secure state and federal funding, grants, and other affordable housing resources.

“The Village at Fairview is more than a housing development; it is a testament to what can be accomplished through strong partnerships and a shared commitment to community,” said Alexander Russell, Chief Executive Officer, Homes & Hope. “As Burbank Housing Corporation’s first Low-Income Housing Tax Credit development, this project represents an important milestone that will create lasting opportunities for families in Burbank. Homes & Hope is proud to partner with BHC and McCarthy Companies to help deliver 60 affordable homes that will serve families for generations to come.”