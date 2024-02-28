Burbank Human Relations Council Hosts Insightful Presentation on Afghan Girls’ Education on March 4

The Burbank Human Relations Council proudly presents an insightful session with Reverend Brandon Johnson from the First Christian Church of Burbank, who will discuss the educational hurdles Afghan girls face, being restricted to schooling only up to the sixth grade. Leveraging his recent visit to Afghanistan, Rev. Johnson will unveil a visual story highlighting these challenges during a presentation on Monday, March 4, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank Performing Arts Center, 300 East Angeleno Avenue, Burbank. Secure your spot through a free registration on EventBrite.

This event, supported by the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank, offers a unique platform for fostering awareness and igniting discussions on global educational disparities. With a Q&A session, attendees will explore deeper into Johnson’s insights and the critical need for gender equality in education. Rev. Johnson also serves as a Board member of the Burbank Human Relations Council.

Embrace this chance to contribute to a vital conversation on advancing educational equity worldwide. Join us for a night of profound storytelling and interactive dialogue with Rev. Johnson, and support the collective effort towards ensuring equal educational opportunities for all.