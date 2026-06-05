Burbank Issues a Scam Alert on Fraudulent Emails Requesting Payment

Beware of fraudulent emails claiming to be from the City and requesting payment. Before responding to any email requesting payment, remember:

– Official City of Burbank email addresses always end in @burbankca.gov

– The City will never request wire transfers or credit card info via email.

If you receive a suspicious email claiming to be from the City, do not send payment or provide personal or financial information. Instead, contact the City directly using the official contact information listed at www.burbankca.gov/city-directory, or call 818-238-5840.