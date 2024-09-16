Burbank Kiwanis Family Fun Day Another Fun Exciting Event That Helped Raise Funds and Awarness

This past Saturday, the Burbank Kiwanis held their Family Fun Day / Golf Ball Drop on the upper field at Burbank High School.

There were booths with plenty of information from Gain Credit Union, the YMCA, the Burbank Armenian Association promoting the new Drive Right Car Program, the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association, the Burbank Police Department, and others.

The Burbank Road Kings had classic cars on display, and Burbank’s Top Hot Dog Vendor, Mark Vargas, was serving up his Hebrew National All 100% Beef Hotdogs.

The Burbank Fire Department stopped by to help with the ‘Golf Ball Drop’ Firefighters loaded up a Stokes basket with over 3000 golf balls, and dropped them onto the empty upper field. According to Ron Rothacher Kiwanis President the winner of the closest ball to the spike was Ryan Fitzpatrick who actually lives in Boynton Florida he ball was adopted by a member of the John Muir school cheer team. The winner of the ball furtest from the spike was Jonathan Tiongco who is a member of the club.

The carshow had the follow winners 1st Place = Ken Nolls – 67 Camaro SS, 2nd Place = Rod Romano – 23, 3rd Place = Jimmy Miles – 38 Ford.