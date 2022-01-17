Burbank Launches Our Burbank 311 Mobile App

The City of Burbank is excited to announce the launch of the Our Burbank 311 Mobile App. Spearheaded by Information Technology and the Public Information Office, the mobile app has been designed to improve how residents, businesses, and visitors obtain information, request services like bulky item pickup, street repairs, report homeless encampments, and so much more.

“The new Our Burbank 311 mobile application will make it even easier for Burbank’s residents and visitors to communicate with City government and request City services,” said Mayor Jess Talamantes. “The app was created with the Burbanker in mind and aims to deliver exceptional customer service and further enhance Burbank quality of life services.”

Whether reporting issues such as graffiti, potholes, or street cleaning, the City’s new Our Burbank 311 app simplifies and streamlines the process, ensuring it routes directly to the appropriate City Department for quicker response time. The app offers one more way users can communicate with the City of Burbank for non-emergency City services and information.

The new Our Burbank 311 App is available on both Apple iPhone and Android platforms and can be downloaded for free from the Apple iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store. Watch this video to learn more about the Our Burbank 311 App and how it can be used.