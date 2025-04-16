Burbank Looking for Artists for Johnny Carson Park Shade Structure

The City of Burbank is thrilled to invite artists from across the country to participate in the Johnny Carson Park Shade Structure Public Artwork Project, a part of the City’s Art in Public Places (APP) program. This exciting project will transform Johnny Carson Park (Park) with a unique, artistic shade structure that will both enhance the Park’s beauty and provide much-needed shade for its visitors. The Request for Qualifications (RFQu) is now open via PlanetBids and will remain available for 8 weeks.

This project is about creating a functional and beautiful piece that integrates both creativity and engineering. Artists will work as part of a design-build team, blending their artistic vision with technical expertise to develop a shade structure that enhances the Park’s experience for all who visit.

The Johnny Carson Park Shade Structure is part of the City’s Art in Public Places Program, founded in 1992. Under City ordinance, new development projects exceeding $500,000 in construction costs are required to allocate 1% of the project’s total budget toward on-site public art. These funds, which come from non-taxpayer sources, help support the creation and maintenance of art in Burbank’s public spaces.

The City extends its appreciation to all artists who previously expressed interest. After thoughtful evaluation, the scope has been revised to broaden eligibility and improve the selection process. As a result, the RFQu is now open to artists nationwide.

Due to the project’s designation as a Public Works Project, a two-step procurement process has been introduced to ensure compliance with necessary regulations and oversight. Artists must apply as part of a design-build team, ensuring the seamless integration of artistic and structural elements for the shade structure. This collaborative approach enhances the feasibility and functionality of the project.

How to Apply:

Artists and design-build teams interested in applying must register with PlanetBids. Registration is free, and the platform will serve as the exclusive source for all communications and updates related to the project. The full RFQu can be found HERE.

Timeline:

RFQu Issued: April 14, 2025

Deadline for Written Questions: May 5, 2025

Statement of Qualifications (SOQs) Due: June 9, 2025

SOQ Evaluation: June – July 2025

Shortlist Release: August 2025

RFP Issued: Date TBD

About Johnny Carson Park:

Johnny Carson Park is a 17-acre regional park located at 400 Bob Hope Drive in Burbank, California. The park features beautiful gardens, exercise equipment, walking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, and a stage that currently lacks a shade structure. The City is seeking creative ideas for an artistic shade structure that will provide relief from the sun and enhance the beauty and functionality of this vibrant public space.

The Johnny Carson Park Shade Structure Public Art Project represents a significant investment in enhancing Burbank’s parks and enriching the community through public art.

To learn more about the Art in Public Places Program visit, https://www.burbankca.gov/APP.