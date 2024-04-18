Burbank Looking for Citizens to Serve on the Hollywood Burbank Airport Citizen’s Advisory Committee

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Hollywood Burbank Airport Citizen’s Advisory Committee beginning April 18, 2024, through May 20, 2024. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no late postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Monday, May 20, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the June 4, 2024, City Council Joint Meeting. All Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority are requesting nominations of three Burbank residents to serve on a Hollywood Burbank Airport Citizen’s Advisory Committee (“CAC”). The CAC will be a nine-member advisory body comprised of three members from each of the Cities of Burbank, Glendale, and Pasadena. The Burbank City Council will consider applications and vote upon the nomination of the three Burbank residents to serve. The CAC will gather public input on airplane noise issues associated with the airport, as well as assist in the update of the Authority’s Noise Exposure Map and Noise Compatibility Program. Its meetings will be conducted in accordance with the Brown Act and are expected to be held on a quarterly basis.