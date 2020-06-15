Burbank Looking for More Artists for Utility Box Beautification Project

The City of Burbank’s Cultural Arts Commission, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department and the Public Works Department, are calling for six artists to participate in the Burbank Arts Utility Box Beautification Project. Various utility boxes throughout the City’s Magnolia Park District will be painted with original art inspired by the theme of “CELEBRATE COMMUNITY”. The application period begins June 15, 2020, and will close on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 5:00 P.M.

Artists will be selected through a competitive process. Submissions will be reviewed by a selection committee consisting of City of Burbank representatives and members of art communities. Artists will receive a stipend of $1,000 to cover every cost incurred by the artist in the course of designing and installing the artwork.

The Burbank Arts Beautification Program is dedicated to exhibiting visual art outside the constraints of museums and galleries. It aims to help beautify the community, enhancing the lives of residents as well as those who work in the City. The New York Film Academy produced this video highlighting the success of the 2019 Burbank Arts Beautification Program in the Media District.

To learn about previous Utility Box Beautification Projects, or to apply, visit, www.burbankca.gov/utilityboxprogram.