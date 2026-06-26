The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Board of Building and Fire Code Appeals beginning June 24, 2026 through July 24, 2026. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).W3TC dynamic mfunc tag refused: missing call:slug + hmac envelope.

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Friday, July 24, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the August 11, 2026, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. Any person appointed to fill a vacancy shall hold office for the remainder of the unexpired term. Persons appointed to serve unexpired terms must complete the term before applying to serve on another board, commission, or committee. All applicants must reside within the jurisdictional boundaries of the City of Burbank (per BMC §§ 2-1-404, 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407).

Board of Building and Fire Code Appeals Information

The Board of Building and Fire Code Appeals shall serve as an advisory board appointed by the City Council and shall have the following powers and duties: to hear and determine appeals from decisions of the Assistant Community Development Director-Building Official regarding the suitability of alternative materials and types of construction required by the Building Code and interpretations of the Building Code; to hear and determine appeals from any decision, order or notice signed or renewed by the Fire Marshal regarding the suitability of alternate materials, methods of construction, or operation under the Fire Code and interpretations of the Fire Code; to prepare and recommend for adoption by the Council, rules and regulations for the conduct of its hearings and investigations; to recommend for adoption by the Council, a schedule of fees for appeals to the Board; and, to recommend to the Council, amendments to the Building Code or Fire Code.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 (818) 238-5853 fax or e-mail at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

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