Burbank Man Arrested in Death of Pedestrian

Police are investigating a fatal accident on June 28, 2024, when a pedestrian succumbed to injuries sustained after being struck by a suspected DUI driver. The Burbank Police Department and Paramedics swiftly responded to the scene at Olive Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard following reports of a pedestrian-involved traffic collision around 4:30 P.M.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered a female, later identified as 76-year-old Burbank resident Anahid Sarkissian, in the alley of the 400 block of East Olive Avenue, suffering from severe injuries. Despite efforts, paramedics pronounced Ms. Sarkissian deceased at the scene.

The driver involved, identified as Vincent Carnegie, aged 64 and also a Burbank resident, was detained by authorities. Subsequent investigation indicated Mr. Carnegie was under the influence at the time of the incident. He was arrested and booked into Burbank City Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Carnegie has since posted bail set at $100,000 pending his court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, in Burbank. Formal charges await review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.