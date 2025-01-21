Burbank Middle-Schooler Aims to Bring Birthday Joy to Kids Displaced by Fires

For many kids, birthdays mean balloons, cake, and cherished memories. But for children who have lost their homes in the recent Los Angeles fires, celebrations can feel like a distant luxury. That’s where 12-year-old Siddharta Reynolds, a middle-school student in Burbank, steps in.

Moved by the stories of families displaced by the fires, Siddharta started Sid and Buddies, a grassroots effort to ensure that every child, no matter their circumstances, gets to celebrate their birthday. The project aims to provide birthday essentials like cake, party hats, and a gift, delivering moments of joy to families in shelters or transitional housing.

“I saw an outpouring of support for basic needs, but nothing that focused on the kids,” Siddharta said. “Every kid deserves a birthday cheer, even in tough times.”

The idea was sparked during a tense January week when Siddharta’s uncle and aunt nearly lost their home in Mandeville Canyon. Seeing his own fears mirrored in families impacted by the fires, Siddharta wanted to do something to help. Inspired by donation drives led by the Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) and the Altadena Girls, who focused on helping teenagers affected by the Eaton fire, Siddharta saw a way to make a difference.

“Altadena Girls helped teenagers in their area who had lost everything, and their effort went viral,” he said. “It showed me how one idea can make a big difference.”

While Siddharta leads the charge, the project has quickly gained momentum. Local bakers in Burbank have volunteered to make birthday treats, and a growing list of middle-schoolers and their parents are signing up to help. Siddharta likens the teamwork to a school project, saying, “We all come together to support our community.”

His mother, Amruta Shanbhag-Reynolds, describes him as “a compassionate and empathetic young leader” and was not surprised when he shared his idea. “When he realized how much joy a birthday celebration could bring to kids in shelters, I wasn’t surprised at all,” she said. “This is just who he is.”

Amruta adds that Siddharta’s ultimate goal is to build a nonprofit that engages his community to help kids and animals.

Siddharta sees birthday celebrations as more than just a fun distraction. For him, it’s about improving mental health and providing a sense of normalcy to children experiencing loss. “If I lost my home, it would be the worst thing ever,” he said. “Every kid deserves to feel special on their birthday.”

Siddharta hopes to continue bringing joy to children in need. “This is just the beginning,” he said.

Siddharta and his team are reaching out to families in need through local schools and city officials. They’ve also launched an Instagram page to connect with volunteers and supporters. Donations of cakes, toys, and party supplies are welcomed, as are community members willing to lend a helping hand.

“Siddharta is an extraordinary young man,” Amruta said. “We’re so proud of his kindness and empathy, and we’re excited to see this idea come to life.”

For more information on how to support Sid and Buddies, follow their Instagram page.