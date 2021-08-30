Burbank Motorcyclist Killed After Striking Medical Transport Van on Alameda

Burbank police are continuing to investigate a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 28 around 5:52 pm on Alameda, just east of Keystone.

Investigators survey the area after a Burbank man was killed after striking a medical transport van (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Police identified the man as Misael Audelo Gusman, a 30-year-old resident of Burbank, who was riding his motorcycle westbound on Alameda when it struck a medical transport van that was making a U-turn from westbound Alameda to eastbound Alameda.

Gusman was trapped underneath the van as it continued into the eastbound lanes before stopping. Burbank fire was on scene quickly to extricate the victim and Paramedics transported him to a local Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Traffic Officer Ryan Rhoads marks Alameda where the motorcycle struck the van (Photo By Ross A Benson)

It was reported that Gusman was traveling with several motorcycle riders when the collision happened. In a release, Burbank Police Sgt. Emil Brimway said, “Investigators determined neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in regards to the driver of the motor vehicle. Investigators have also determined that neither speed nor illegal street racing were factors.”

Both crew members of the medical transport remained at the scene and were interviewed by traffic investigators. At the time of the accident, they were transporting one patient who was cared for at the scene until another transport was able to come to complete the transport.

Police operate their drone to map out the area of the accident (Photo By Ross A Benson)

Alameda was closed for several hours following the accident so investigators could get a full scope of the accident, measuring tire marks and using their drone to map the entire area of the accident.

The investigation into this traffic collision is ongoing.

This collision remains under investigation by Burbank Police Department Traffic Detectives. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau at (818) 238-3100.