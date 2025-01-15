Burbank Opens Applications for Infrastructure Oversight Board for an Additional Month

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Infrastructure Oversight Board beginning January 15, 2025 through February 14, 2025. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals). Due to a lack of applicants, the City Council decided to extend the window for applying another month.

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Friday, February 14, 2025 by 5:00 p.m. The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the February 25, 2025, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).

Infrastructure Oversight Board Information

When making appointments to the Infrastructure Oversight Board, Council should consider not only diversity, but also the appointee’s interest in and knowledge of City infrastructure projects, methods, and procedures. As such, Council should consider appointment of architects, civil engineers, as well as professionals with expertise in other areas such as project management, urban planning, traffic engineering, structures/buildings, construction management, budget/finance, and/or other related expertise. Toward this end, when recruiting for open positions on this Board, the City Clerk in any advertisements shall encourage civil engineers, as well as professionals with expertise in other areas such as transportation, urban planning, traffic engineering, structures/buildings, construction management, budget/finance, to apply (per BMC Section 2-1-426(B)(1)(b)).