Burbank Parks and Recreation Department’s Virtual Youth Art Expo

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department and the Burbank Fine Arts Federation are excited to announce this year’s Youth Art Expo, The Great ARTdoors. This year’s Youth Art Expo is truly unique and one that aims to bring people together at a time when unfortunately, not all are able to gather physically to celebrate these incredibly talented young artists. To highlight their extraordinary accomplishments, the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center has presented this year’s show through digital means bringing The Great ARTdoors to everyone’s home. Please visit www.burbankca.gov/yae2020 to enjoy the online gallery showcasing all 235 featured artists, a virtual video tour taking everyone on a brief journey throughout the gallery, as well as a video celebrating the 18 award-winning artists.

The Youth Art Expo features works from Burbank students’ grades K – 12th at surrounding public and private schools. With the support of over 100 teachers, more than 1,700 total submissions were received. The top 235 pieces were jury selected to be featured in this year’s show, originally scheduled at the gallery for April 2020. In years past, the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center would host opening receptions to celebrate the featured student artists with awards ceremonies by grade level. With the aim of continuing the show and in fulfilling its mission to bringing art to the community, staff proceeded to set up the exhibit at the gallery space and digitally catalogued each piece through video and photography.

While enjoying The Great ARTdoors exhibit, viewers may notice an abundance of butterflies throughout the gallery. In an effort to include as many students into this year’s show as possible, each student was encouraged to decorate a butterfly to be displayed in the show. This is a representation of how each student has the ability to blossom with opportunity and encouragement. Thank you to all the students who helped transform the gallery into a vibrant and creative space!

The 2020 Youth Art Expo is co-sponsored by the City of Burbank’s Park and Recreation

Department and Fine Arts Federation. The Fine Arts Federation is a non-profit organization that supports the arts in Burbank and continues to be a huge help behind the scenes.