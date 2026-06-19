Burbank Parks and Recreation Holds 70th Civitan Jamboree

A number of local dignitaries and community leaders were on hand Saturday at George Izay Park for the 2026 Hap Minor Baseball and Ponytail Softball Civitan Jamboree, which marks the end of the regular season.

A number of individuals were recognized for their outstanding achievements on and off the field that helped make the past season a successful one.

The 55th Jackie Arrington Award was given to Arturo Aranda of the Rascals. The award has been given out since 1971 to honor Arrington, who died of a terminal illness. The recipient is given to a young man who played in the 5/6 Little Majors Division and, like Arrington, showed great spirit for the game of baseball.

The recipient of the Christopher Wilke Memorial Award was given to Alejandro Gonzalez of the Thunderblots. This award is given to keep alive the memory of Wilke, whose life was cut short by a terminal illness.

The winner of the Christopher Wilke Memorial award is Alejandro Gonzales (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Vivian Selover of the Burbank Bluebirds was the winner of the Linda Murphy Pioneer Award. Murphy is a lifelong Burbank resident who was a pioneer in advancing equality for women in sports and was part of the U.S. women’s volleyball team at the 1964 Olympics.



Violet Rave from the Firecrackers was the winner of the Barbara Rownd Memorial Award. Rownd founded Ponytail Softball in 1957. Her program grew nationally and served as a model for girls’ fast-pitch softball across the country.

Piper’s Pals was also recognized for a sixth consecutive year as the team offers an opportunity for children with disabilities to experience playing in baseball and softball games.

Here are the results of the skills challenges held after the ceremony.

HM T-Ball



HM Coach/Pitch

HM 3rd/4th

HM 5th/6th

HM 7th/8th

PT T-Ball

PT Coach/Pitch

PT 3rd/4th

PT 5th/6th