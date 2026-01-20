Burbank Police Arrest Elder Distraction Theft Suspects

Two suspects allegedly responsible for distraction thefts targeting elderly victims have been arrested.

On January 11, 2026, at about 2:30 p.m., Burbank Police officers responded to the 100 block of East Verdugo Avenue regarding a reported distraction theft. An 81-year-old victim reported that a male and female suspect approached him and used deceptive tactics to steal his gold necklace.

On January 13, 2026, at about 12:45 p.m., Burbank Police officers responded to the 2300 block of West Clark Avenue following reports of a man and woman approaching elderly pedestrians and using distraction techniques in attempts to steal jewelry.

Officers located and detained the male and female suspects, who were positively identified by witnesses as the individuals involved in the distraction theft incidents on both dates.

The suspects were identified as 30-year-old Larixon Oinescu and 28-year-old Maria Grigore. Both were arrested and booked on charges of felony elder abuse.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Burbank Police Department reminds the public, particularly senior citizens, to remain vigilant when approached by strangers who engage in conversations involving jewelry, money, or physical contact. Distraction-style thefts are a known tactic used to steal valuables.