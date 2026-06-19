Burbank Police Arrest Three After Months-Long Investigation into a Stolen Vehicle Operation

Multiple individuals have been arrested following a months-long investigation into a stolen vehicle operation.

The investigation began in April 2026 after Burbank Police officers responded to a report of a stolen Range Rover taken from a Burbank residence. Detectives immediately launched an investigation and utilized multiple investigative tools, including automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology, video camera systems, and digital evidence analysis, to identify a suspect and develop investigative leads.

The investigation led detectives to identify a suspect, 39-year-old Sargis Agabalyan of North Hollywood.

On June 3, 2026, detectives located and arrested Mr. Agabalyan while he was driving another stolen vehicle. During the investigation, detectives developed additional evidence indicating his involvement in a broader criminal operation.

On June 18, 2026, Burbank Police detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 10600 block of El Dorado Avenue in Pacoima. During the search, detectives recovered eight stolen vehicles, including the Range Rover stolen from Burbank in April 2026.

A total of three individuals were arrested and booked on multiple felony charges. They have been identified as 39-year-old Yesenia Herreradecasillas of Pacoima, 47-year-old Jorje Ramirez of Pacoima, and a 17-year-old male.

The case will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing

consideration.

The Burbank Police Department remains committed to leveraging modern investigative technology to solve crimes and hold offenders accountable while maintaining transparency, accountability, and service to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are working to determine whether the suspects may be connected to additional crimes in the region.