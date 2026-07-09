Burbank Police Claim That They Do Not Notify ICE of Arrests

The Burbank Police Department is aware of community concerns regarding recent federal immigration enforcement activity occurring outside the Burbank Jail facility.

We want to reassure our community that the Burbank Police Department does not enforce federal civil immigration laws and does not collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in carrying out civil immigration enforcement. Our policies comply with California law, including the California Values Act (SB 54), which limits local law enforcement’s involvement in civil immigration matters.

When an individual is arrested for violating state or local law, they are fingerprinted as part of the standard booking process. Those fingerprints are submitted through state and federal criminal justice databases, which ICE may independently access. If ICE chooses to take enforcement action, those decisions are made by the federal government and not the Burbank Police Department. In some cases, ICE agents may take individuals into custody after they have been released from the Burbank Jail. Those actions are conducted independently of the Burbank Police Department.

The Burbank Police Department does not notify ICE of routine arrests for civil immigration purposes, does not delay an individual’s release to facilitate immigration enforcement, and has no legal authority to prevent federal agents from taking lawful enforcement action outside our facility.

Our officers remain focused on enforcing California law, protecting public safety, and serving every member of our community with professionalism, fairness, and respect, regardless of immigration status. We remain committed to transparency and to fostering the trust that is essential to keeping our community safe.

Anyone with questions about the Department’s immigration-related policies is encouraged to review our Frequently Asked Questions document on our website or contact the Burbank Police Department directly.