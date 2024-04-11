Burbank Police DUI Checkpoint Results Released

On the night of April 6, 2024, the Burbank Police Department’s Traffic Bureau set up a DUI and driver license checkpoint on Buena Vista Street, a strategic location between Verdugo Avenue and Olive Avenue, known for its history of DUI-related incidents. This checkpoint, operational from 8:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., aimed at promoting public safety and deterring impaired driving rather than making arrests.

The checkpoint was part of a high-visibility enforcement strategy, which the Burbank Police believe serves as a deterrent against driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Over 400 vehicles were screened during the operation, with each vehicle taking an average of just under 49 seconds to pass through the checkpoint, demonstrating the efficiency of the process.

The results of the night’s efforts included one citation for driving without a valid license, one for a traffic violation, and two drivers were subjected to field sobriety tests. Lieutenant John Pfrommer of the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau emphasized that the primary goal of these checkpoints is to ensure the roads are safe for everyone by reducing the likelihood of DUI offenses.

In an effort to maintain this initiative, the Burbank Police Department announced that it would continue to deploy DUI saturation patrols throughout the city over the coming months. These operations are funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This approach is in line with broader state and national efforts to enhance road safety by preventing accidents and fatalities associated with impaired driving. Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate that such preventive measures can significantly reduce DUI incidents. Residents and motorists in Burbank are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming checkpoints and to plan alternative transportation options if they intend to consume alcohol.

The Burbank Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and continues to urge the public to drive responsibly and adhere to traffic laws. Further information on road safety programs and future enforcement checkpoints can be found on the department’s website and social media platforms.