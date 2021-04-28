Burbank Police Investage Shooting on Kling Street Tuesday Night

Burbank police received a call at 9:10 pm Tuesday night of a possible gunshot victim in the 4200 block of Kling with paramedics also being dispatched about three minutes later.

First officers on the scene found an adult male in the carport area of the complex who was suffering from a gunshot wound reportedly in the leg. Officers at the scene assisted the ma with first aid until paramedics arrived and took the victim to an area trauma center.

Police say the victim is reported in stable condition.

Burbank Detectives responded to the scene and felt the incident was not a random act of violence; instead, they believe that the suspects are known to the victim. They are continuing their investigation.

In a report by CBS News in Los Angeles, they reported, “Police said they believed the shooting came from a moving vehicle, possibly a dark blue or black BMW last seen driving toward the 134 Freeway.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.