Burbank Police Launch “Etch and Catch” Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Program

The Burbank Police Department presents the “Etch and Catch” Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Program which will run from April 26, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

In an effort to deter would-be thieves and to track stolen catalytic converters, the Burbank Police Department has teamed up with several local auto repair shops. People who work or live in the City of Burbank can visit the below listed businesses to have their license plate number etched onto their catalytic converter, free of charge. Our goal is to deter potential thieves looking to steal catalytic converters. If your catalytic converter is stolen and recovered, law enforcement will be able to trace the converter based on the markings. You can make an “Etch and Catch” appointment, on a first come first served basis, at any of the below locations in the city of Burbank:

Formula Automotive Group 416 S. Glenoaks Bl. 818-242-2143

Burbank Auto Tech and Brake Repair 533 S. Glenoaks Bl. 818-567-2275

Universal Service Station 2005 N. Glenoaks Bl. 310-913-6955

Precision Motorsports 1411 W. Burbank Bl. 818-558-7401

Xpert Auto Repair 3120 W. Magnolia Bl. 818-557-0204

Burbank Auto Doctor 1619 W. Magnolia Bl. 818-558-7755

Star Auto Center 3025 W. Olive Av. 818-859-7911

Arts Auto Care 605 S. Victory Bl. 818-848-3163

When you call to make an appointment, make sure to mention the “Etch and Catch” program. Also note that the business has the right to refuse service.

We would like to thank all of our “Etch and Catch” participating shops. Without their help, this program would not be possible. As a community, we need to work together to prevent crime, and these shops have gone above and beyond in their efforts.

The top 10 vehicles targeted for catalytic converter thefts have been:

Toyota Prius Ford F250 Honda Element Ford F350 Honda Accord Ford Econoline Jeep Grand Cherokee Chevrolet Express Chevrolet Astro Van Ford Excursion

Many people have asked what they can do to help protect their vehicles. Here are some tips to help prevent catalytic converter theft:

Make an appointment to have your license plate number engraved on your catalytic converter at one of the above listed “Etch and Catch” program locations.

Park in a secured garage when possible or in a well-lit area with surveillance cameras and/or where the vehicle will be seen by a passerby.

Install motion-sensitive lighting to illuminate driveways used for parking.

Consider adding security cameras to oversee driveway and on-street parking areas.

Research catalytic converter anti-theft devices and weigh the pros and cons of having one installed.

We are asking for our community’s help to prevent catalytic converter theft and to assist with apprehending suspects. If you hear strange noises during the night, such as power tools or sawing, if you see a vehicle driving suspiciously slow through your neighborhood or stopped in the middle of the road alongside a parked vehicle, if you see or hear ANYTHING out of the ordinary, please call (818) 238-3000.