Burbank Police Log: April 10 – April 16

Maintaining the peace is necessary and on Sunday, April 16, John Doe, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 00:08 a.m.

The charges are making criminal threats and resisting arrest. The location is Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

Imelda Lizzeth Cruz lives in North Hollywood and is a massage therapist and was taken into custody at 3:45 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The site is 511 North Hollywood Way.

Arturo Rocha is a Los Angeles mover and was handcuffed at the same location. The time is the same.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – receiving stolen property – possession of ammunition – possession of a taser – possession of large capacity magazines and warrants.

Efrain Hernandez is employed in construction and lives in Sun Valley. Hernandez was arrested at the same time and the same site.

The charges are identity theft – possession of ammunition – possession of burglary tools and possession of large capacity magazines.

Jesus Rodolfo Sanchez is a handyman and is a San Fernando resident. Sanchez was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave. The time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Isabel Olsen-Valdez lives in Madison and works in labor employment and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Main St.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 4:41 a.m.

Marcus Tyler Fridey is a Los Angeles cashier and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Adrian Garcia is a cashier and a Burbank and was cuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Gerardo Campos Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:10 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Shyann Modesty Guzman is a film manager and a resident of Granada Hills. Guzman was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and Bonnywood Place. The time is 6:15 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Dayana De La Rosa lives in North Hollywood and is a surgeon and was taken into custody at 6:00 p.m. The charges are spousal abuse – vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Adrian Corona is a dishwasher and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants. The time is 9:08 p.m.

Juan Manuel Castillo Molina is a North Hollywood mechanic and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd.

It took place at 10:46 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, April 15, Gracia Martinez, who lives in Los Angeles was arrested at Hollywood Way and Oak St.

The time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Robert Edward Romero is employed in security and is a Burbank resident. Romero was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 00:16 a.m.

Dante De Shawn Townsend was taken into custody at Oak St. and Hollywood Way and the time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – petty theft twice – resisting arrest – possession of a concealed weapon – prescription fraud and a warrant.

Nestor Campos Fabian is a furniture mover and an Ontario resident. Fabian was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 6:00 a.m.

Manolo Manny Perez lives in Newhall and is employed in waste management and was handcuffed at 2421 West Victory Blvd. (76 station) and the time is 6:15 a.m. The charges are DUI [drugs and alcohol] and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Tujunga cleaner Jose De Leon Meraz was apprehended at 1633 North Victory Place and the time is 12:51 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gabriel Gomez is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident. Gomez was picked up at the same time and the same location.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – failure to appear in court and a warrant.

Sabrina Marie Good lives in Northridge and was taken into custody and the time is 7:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and a warrant. The site is 1301 Victory Place.

Brandon James Binning is employed in temporary services and resides in Northridge. Binning was handcuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – receiving stolen property and warrants.

Carlos Alberto Ruiz lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2407 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:10 p.m. The charges are battery – petty theft and a warrant.

Dodge City mechanic Steven Scott Spuehler was picked up at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 9:30 p.m. The charge is 1551 (A) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Abigail Hill lives in Genesee and is a CNA. Hill was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is the same.

Esmic Maravilla Lovato resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Burbank resident Farrell Drake was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:40 p.m.

On Friday, April 14, Israel Higuera, who lives in Canoga Park was arrested at 02 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Pacoima student Meri Levoni Ghazaryan was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 12:05 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Leo Alvarez is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Alvarez was nabbed at 1627 San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct It occurred at 12:35 p.m.

Dawn Michelle Dedeaux is a consultant and lives in Los Angeles. Dedeaux was arrested at 2021 West Olive Ave. The charge is joyriding and a warrant. It took place at 5:17 p.m.

Anne Germaine Barrymore lives in Santa Monica and was taken into custody at the Empire Center. The charge is petty theft. The time is 5:30 p.m.

Paul Dougherty is a Burbank carpenter and was cuffed at 4:45 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Li Sandra Contreras is a waitress and a resident of Burbank. Contreras was taken into custody at 6:55 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

Daniel Sahagun lives in Japan and is employed in marketing. Sahagun was picked up at Nordstrom’s. The time is 6:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ja Vaughn Anthony Reid lives in Los Angeles and is a stocker and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

John Finnegan lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Orchard Drive and the time is 8:25 p.m. The charge is grand theft – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

On Thursday, April 13, Vague Akopyan, who lives in Burbank and is a delivery driver was taken into custody at 1105 North Beachwood Drive. The charge is making criminal threats and the time is 8:05 a.m.

Maria Gapac Abordo is a Burbank makeup artist and was arrested at 4300 West Sarah St. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft twice and a warrant.

Sargon Amanwil Butrus is a business vice president and was handcuffed at 22330 Sherman Way. The time is 12:30 p.m.

The charges are identity theft twice – possession of a controlled substance while armed – burglary – joyriding – possession of a firearm – reckless evading – violating probation and warrants.

Daniel Vartan Shalijian lives in Chatsworth and is a graphic artist and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 12:20 p.m.

Burbank resident Hayk Margaryan was taken into custody at 1030 West Olive Ave. and the time is 3:52 p.m. The charge is 419 PC.

Riley McCall Dodson lives in North Hollywood and works for online orders and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Garden Grove lawyer Amit Omesh Prakash was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The charge is making criminal threats and a warrant. It happened at 5:44 p.m.

Barbara Walls Shifflett is a Chatsworth gold seller and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Yesco Kim is a Tujunga server and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Nettleton St. and the time is 9:07 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Wednesday, April 12, Trevor Timothy Long, a North Hollywood cook was nabbed at Sarah St. and Clybourn.

The time is 3:30 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Toluca Lake plumber Sky Rumph was taken into custody at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Julian Julio Garcia is a Los Angeles barber and was picked up at 521 North First St. It took place at 2:20 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Arsen Samuelian lives in Granada Hills and works in credit and was nabbed at 215 West Palm St. The charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 3:30 p.m.

Burbank resident Claudia Eulema Esquincas Cobar is employed as a cleaner and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jose Mario Sanchez lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 9:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christopher Lee Sligh lives in Desert Hot Springs and is a pipefitter and arrested at 1701 North Victory Place and it happened at 10:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of brass knuckles.

Christina Margaret Hilton resides in Desert Hot Springs and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

On Tuesday, April 11, Keith Gerard Davis, who lives in Orlando and is a singer was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. The charge is petty theft, and the time is 5:00 a.m.

Chantelle Marie Allison Roffener is a Canoga Park house cleaner and was nabbed at 7:35 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – spousal abuse and a warrant.

Andrew Jesse Peralez resides in North Hollywood and is a house cleaner and was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oscar Arturo Martinez is employed as a tattoo artist and lives in Van Nuys. Martinez was picked up at 521 North First St.

The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale. The time is 11:45 a.m.

Sean Christopher Auntman is a warehouse restocker and is a Burbank resident. Auntman was nabbed at the Burbank library. The charges are a city code violation – driving without a license and enroute. The time is 1:10 p.m.

Adam Lincoln is a Los Angeles mover and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Ontario St. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Chadwick Antonio Johnson, who lives in Burbank and works in childcare was arrested at 5:25 p.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Jean Carlo Rene Gonzalez is a construction worker and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

German Enrique Padilla is a Van Nuys janitor and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:56 p.m.

Daniel Keith Chavez is employed at a warehouse and lives in San Bernardino and was arrested at 137 North Valley Blvd. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 10:56 p.m.

On Monday, April 10, Jose Luis Juarez Ramirez, a Pacoima construction worker was arrested at Washington Blvd. and Winona Ave.

The time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Ja Vaughn Anthony Reid resides in Burbank and is employed at a warehouse. Reid was nabbed at 1351 Victory Place. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more. It took place at 10:50 a.m.

Eric Doc Atkins is a Van Nuys painter and was picked up at 25 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 11:30 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Adelanto resident Phillip George Hill Mendoza was taken into custody at Burbank municipal county parking structure. It happened at 11:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – arson – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and burglary.

Sierra Raquel Williams resides in Oakland and is employed in security. Williams was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 5:10 p.m. The charges are battery and petty theft.

Spencer Lussier is a Burbank server and was taken into custody at 1520 North Beachwood Drive and the time is 11:33 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.