Burbank Police Log: April 11 – April 17

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Having to arrest individuals isn’t enjoyable but it’s something the Burbank police department must do and on Sunday, April 17, Ryan Andrew Hueter, who lives in Burbank was taken into custody at Sixth St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 1:16 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Shant Gary Gulesserian is a Glendale busboy and was nabbed at 1:48 a.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The charge is 11378 of the state health and safety code.

Rafael Avilez is a North Hollywood resident and a manager. Avilez was cuffed at 4400 West Victory Blvd. The time is 3:57 a.m.

The charges are burglary – possession of burglary tools – being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3000.08 (C) HS.

Terry Tyrell Thomas works in hospitality and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 7:40 a.m.

The charges are forging a public seal – driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.

Aram Nazaryan is a Burbank businessman and was handcuffed at 3325 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charges are battery and vandalism with $400 or more.

Artur Harutyunyan works for Postmates, resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Winona Ave. The time is 2:55 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Zenia Gonzalez Ramirez lives in Los Angele and was apprehended at 3228 North San Fernando Blvd. and the charges are trespassing – identity theft – resisting arrest – brandishing a deadly weapon [a firearm] – 20002 (A) of the state vehicle code – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants. It happened at 10:35 p.m.

On Saturday, April 16, Eduardo Adonay Lopez Soriano, who lives in North Hollywood and is a recycler was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Valley St. and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pegah Savehshemshaki is a North Hollywood researcher and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Screenland Drive and the time is 2:22 a.m. The charges are 23152 (G) VC and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Francisco Jose Aguilar is employed as a construction worker and lives in Sylmar. Aguilar was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd., and Allen Ave. and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Alex Chavira is a Huntington Park machine operator and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Dragusica works in real estate and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Palm Ave. and Third St.

The time is 10:25 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – grand theft and a warrant.

Lawrence Eichwald is a Burbank maid and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 12:18 p.m. The charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Nicholas Anthony Ucci is a Pasadena CEO and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon [other than a firearm].

Dwight Adrian Mirabal is a Burbank mechanic and was arrested at 203 North Beachwood Drive and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Ray Achterberg is disabled and lives in Burbank. Achterberg was nabbed at the Magnolia Blvd. overpass. The time is 11:35 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Montserrat Saldana is a North Hollywood cashier and was taken into custody at Rosemary St. and Verdugo Ave. and it occurred at 11:50 p.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Friday, April 15, Jeremy Mason Badeker, a Sylmar resident and a painter was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 4:19 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Matamoros lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Mariposa St. It took place at 6:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Panorama City handyman Samuel Sandoval was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Kenmere Ave. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 4463 (A) (1) VC – 853.7 PC – disorderly conduct and a warrant. The time is 8:50 a.m.

Ismael Villareal is a Van Nuys construction worker and was taken into custody at Front St. [Metrolink] and the time is 10:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cary Dwain Mitchell lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Burbank resident Grant Charles Daggett was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Cedar Ave. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 1:55 p.m.

Mayeli Chavez lives in Canyon Country and was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave. and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Sun Valley construction worker Armando Lozano was taken into custody at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Rebecca Portillo Solis is employed in maintenance and lives in North Hollywood. Solis was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave.

The charges Solis faces are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. It happened at 4:10 p.m.

Anthony Rashawn Scroggins is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at 201 North Front St. the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is 29800 (A) (1) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Matthew Tagavilla works for Grub Hub and resides in Burbank. Tagavilla was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s] and the charge is petty theft. It happened at 7:40 p.m.

Esteban Cruz Montero is a Burbank landscaper and was picked up at Lake St. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 10:00 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sergio Valadez is a Sylmar barber and was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave. [Lowe’s] and it took place at 10:05 p.m.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – petty theft – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1203.2 (A) PC and a warrant.

Joshue Anthony Sichler works as an automobile mechanic and was nabbed at 2000 Empire Ave. The time is 10:05 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paris Love Ramos lives in Palmdale and was arrested at Providencia Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine. The time of the arrest is 11:29 p.m.

On Thursday, April 14, Shant Gary Gulesserian, a Glendale resident was nabbed at 3:30 a.m. The site is Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Diontae Eugne Smith works in security and lives in Los Angeles. Smith was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Catalina St. It happened at 11:50 a.m.

The charges Smith faces are 21810 PC – driving with a suspended or revoked license – 23103 (A) VC and warrants.

Warren James Wilson lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

The time is 2:41 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – assault with a deadly weapon or instrument – robbery – battery and warrants.

Andrew Patrick Morgan is a cashier and resides in West Hollywood. Morgan was taken into custody at Victory Place and Empire Ave. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and 5-3-108 (A) open.

Cody Richard Croft is a Burbank machinist and was apprehended at 1731 Lima St. and the time is 10:55 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Sherman Oaks marketeer Jeremy Heath Simonds was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:30 p.m.

Jaime DeJesus Morales works in quality control and lives in Sun Valley. Morales was nabbed at 11:55 p.m. The site is Thornton Ave. and Naomi St. The charges are 23153 (B) VC and disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, April 13, Janet Marie Centeno, a Los Angeles security employee was picked up at 313 East Tujunga Ave. and the time is 00:15 a.m.

The charges are 10851.1 (A) VC – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and being an unlicensed driver.

Debra Lynn Martinez is a Palmdale manager and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Third St. It took place at the same time and the site is Verdugo Third St. The charges are 10851 (A) VC and identity theft.

Pedro Santiago Olaguez works in a car body shop and lives in Tarzana. Olaguez was arrested at Allen Ave. and Pepper St. and the time is 8:10 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood exotic dancer Latasha Willis was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 5:21 p.m. The charges are burglary – resisting arrest – trespassing and a warrant.

On Tuesday, April 12, Pablo Romero Rivera, a Gardena chef was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road.

The time is 00:40 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Ashot Atajanyan is a Hollywood construction worker and was nabbed at Kenmere Ave. and Jannetta Ave.

The time is 1:40 a.m. and the charges are forging a public seal – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Serrano lives in Burbank and is employed as a construction worker. Serrano was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:15 a.m.

Van Nuys driver Justin Taylor Aholelei was apprehended at the Burbank Blvd. overpass and the time is 5:30 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Ericka Marie Wilcox is a recycler and lives in Sun Valley. Wilcox was cuffed at 2047 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:25 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Santos Dominguez is a janitor and resides in Canoga Park. Dominguez was nabbed at West Magnolia Blvd. and Reese Place. The time is 9:10 a.m. and the charges are burglary and making a false representation to a police officer.

Michela Ann Jensen is a Hollywood bartender and was handcuffed at 1651 North Victory Place and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Joseph William Senenfelder lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – 1203.2 A PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Jorge Guadalupe is a Huntington Park welder and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The charge is possession of a controlled substance, and the time is 10:15 p.m.

Jose Mondragon is employed as a carpenter and is a Sun Valley resident. Mondragon was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Lima St.

It happened at 11:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, April 11, Daniel Ernesto Valenzuela, a Lynwood resident and construction worker was nabbed at the south 5 freeway at Burbank Blvd.

The time is 3:25 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Woodland Hills producer Matthew Jerome Holt was arrested at Clybourn Ave., and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:30 a.m.

The charges are 4573.6 (A) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Daniel Adam Lowry works in real estate and lives in Los Angeles. Lowry was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the charge is burglary. It took place at 12:45 p.m.

Noah Sungwon Cha is a Los Angeles dispatcher and was apprehended at Cypress Ave. and Third St. The time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – identity theft – possession of burglary tools – possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Yesenia Salazar is a Burbank housekeeper and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Naomi St. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 11370.1 (A) HS and identity theft. The time is 8:30 p.m.

Jesus Eduardo Lopez is employed in roofing and lives in Van Nuys. Lopez was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Carrington Isaiah Blade lives in Kansas City and works at Wendy’s. Blade was arrested at 100 East Tujunga Ave. and the time is 10:55 p.m. The charges are 21310 PC and resisting arrest.