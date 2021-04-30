Burbank Police Log: April 12 – April 18

Hard work and dedication by the Burbank police department helps keep law and order.



On Sunday, April 18, Sun Valley resident Kimberly Sanchez was taken into custody at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges Sanchez is facing include being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 1:30 a.m.

Anahi Rochin also lives in Sun Valley and works as a babysitter. Rochin was nabbed at the same locale and the same time. The charges are also the same.

Luke Grayson Bodenheimer is employed in broadcasting, is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and Evergreen St.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, driving under the influence with .08 or higher, disorderly conduct and a warrant. It happened at 2:12 a.m.

Carlos Chanon is a resident of Baldwin Park and is an assistant. Chanon was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave.

Chanon’s charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. It took place at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, April 17, Gilbert Ramirez, who lives in Sun Valley and is a cashier was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive. The time is 1:00 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Matthew Pierce is a carnival worker and a Burbank resident. Pierce was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave. The time is 9:50 a.m. and the charge Pierce is facing is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael David Barillas lives in Burbank and works in politics. Barillas was nabbed at 324 North Frederic St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and 620 of the state penal code. It took place at 10:50 a.m.

Emory Isai-Martinez Parra lives in Richmond and is a hair stylist. Parra was arrested at the Burbank airport. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 12:30 p.m.

Burbank cook Manuel Ulises Garcia was picked up at Foy Park. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 6:45 p.m.

Davy Winston Crockett Jr. lives in Los Angeles and is employed in construction. Crockett was brought into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Lake St.

The charges Crockett is facing include possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence with .08 or more, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. It took place at 7:20 p.m.

Catherine Janique Randolph is a mechanic and a Los Angeles resident. Randolph was cuffed at the same site and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Ernesto Maldonado lives in Burbank and works in sales. Maldonado was nabbed at 614 Bethany Road.

The charges are resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant. It happened at 7:30 p.m.

Madison St. George is a resident of Westminster and was arrested at the 5 freeway and Sunland Blvd. The charge is carjacking and the time is 7:30 p.m.

Cristobal Yamel Marquez Loza lives in Inglewood and is employed in construction and was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave. [Lowe’s].

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear in court and a warrant. The time is 7:31 p.m.

On Friday, April 16, Timothy David Hitching, who lives in Burbank and is a recycler was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Lake St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 00:01 a.m.

Oscar David Ortega is a resident of Inglewood and is unemployed. Ortega was brought into custody at Flower St. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, 381 (A) PC and a warrant. It took place at 2:30 a.m.

Genghis Alfredo Hernandez is a grip and a resident of Burbank. Hernandez was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. The time is 1:30 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code.

Darren Dwayne Frelow is employed in security and lives in Los Angeles. Frelow was nabbed at Victory Place and Empire Ave.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, driving under the influence with .08 or more, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. It happened at 5:22 a.m.

Lincoln Douglas Jeanes is a locksmith and a Los Angeles resident. Jeanes was arrested at the 5 freeway, west of Olive Ave.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC and 3455 (A) (1) PC. The time is 8:15 a.m.

Dakota James Calderhead is a dishwasher and a Los Angeles resident. Calderhead was picked up at 1411 West Olive Ave. and it took place at 4:05 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest and being the influence of a controlled substance.

Christopher David Robinson lives in Hollywood and is a mortgage broker. Robinson was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave.

The charges are identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, 12500 (A) VC, 853.7 PC and warrants. It happened at 6:00 p.m.

Raymond Earl Dario is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 246 West Tujunga Ave.

The time is 7:00 p.m. and the charges are identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3455 (A) PC.

San Pedro cashier Rosalinda Maria Marines was handcuffed at the 200 block of Tujunga Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. The time is 7:20 p.m.

On Thursday, April 15, Grisha Pashyan, who is a scrap recycler and a Burbank resident was cuffed at the Extended Stay.

The charges Pashyan is facing are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 9:35 a.m.

Olivia Rodriguez is a sales representative and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at the jail lobby. The charge is petty theft and it took place at 10:08 a.m.

Jonathan Ryan Selleck is a dog groomer and a Burbank resident. Selleck was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Palm Ave.

The charges Selleck is facing are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 12:50 p.m.

Joseph Matthew Jingco is a Cerritos resident and is employed in car wrapping. Jingco was picked up at Lake St. and Olive Ave. The charge is 485 PC and it took place at 3:40 p.m.

Rafael Chavez Garcia is a valet driver and a North Hills resident. Garcia was nabbed at Lake St. and Chestnut St. and the time is 4:55 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Arash Moghadm Shibaie lives in Burbank and is an inventory specialist. Shibaie was handcuffed at 461 West Riverside Drive. The charges are 23152 (G) VC and 23152 (C) VC. It occurred at 7:20 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 14, Nathan Glenn Morton, a Burbank construction worker was cuffed at 2407 West Victory Blvd.

It occurred at 5:50 p.m. and the charges Morton is facing are resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jane Doe, who lives in Burbank was apprehended at 2500 West Magnolia Blvd. and the charge is making criminal threats. It took place at 6:42 p.m.

Eric Ying Decham is a nurse and lives in Burbank. Decham was nabbed at 2341 North Orchard Drive. The time is 8:45 p.m. and the charge is assault with a deadly weapon [a firearm].

Dillon John Tostado is an audio engineer and a Burbank resident. Tostado was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Avon St.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or more. It happened at 9:50 p.m.

Anthony Amir Alvarado is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Alvarado was taken into custody at 1643 North Ontario St. The time is 10:05 p.m. and the charge is resisting arrest.

Sergio Navarro is a plumber and a Burbank resident. Navarro was cuffed at Niagara St. and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 00:41 a.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, April 13, Anthony Deshon Mason, a resident of Los Angeles and a telemarketer was arrested at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 5:15 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Jonathan Truong is a student and a Santa Clarita resident. Truong was picked up at 1501 North Victory Place. It happened at 10:50 p.m. and the charge is petty theft and a warrant.

On Monday, April 12, Milton Malik Course, a Burbank resident and a rapper was nabbed at 1601 Scott Road. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC and 1203.2 PC. The time is 2:35 p.m.

Nijae Raynesh McGee lives in Los Angeles and is a healthcare worker and was brought into custody at the same site and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charges are 25850 (C) (2) PC and identity theft.