Burbank Police Log: April 13 – April 19

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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Burbank’s police on Sunday, April 19, pinched Nathan Hawara, a resident of Porter Ranch at Winona Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 2:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Jorge Octavio Marquez lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 4:15 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Mauricio Rodriguez is employed in construction and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and it took place at 7:10 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and warrants.

Sherwin Sepehri lives in San Diego and was sacked at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 5:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a switchblade and a warrant.

On Saturday, Darius Andre Allen, who lives in Los Angeles was apprehended at 419 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:46 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Erik Anthony Cardenas was pinched at Hollywood Way and Empire Ave. and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 2:30 a.m.

Sun Valley resident Charles Raymond Contreras was taken into custody at 5:05 a.m. The location is Verdugo Ave. The charge is possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Lupe Loreen Cortina Sanaya lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at 501 South Buena Vista St. The time is 5:04 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jose David Escobar Galdamez resides in Reseda and was arrested at 2000 West Empire Ave. It took place at 10:22 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Joaquin Cristobal Hernandez lives in Canyon Country and was nabbed after being charged with battery and possession of tear gas. The time is 7:35 p.m.

Michael James Lavin is a Burbank resident and was brought into custody at 2600 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 12:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Linda Marie Madrid is a resident of Arcadia and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. The time is 4:59 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Lawndale resident Robert Edward Ruiz was nabbed at Victory Place and Lake St. It occurred at 8:36 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Manuel Urena lives in Pasadena and was cuffed after being charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. It took place at 3:42 a.m.

Chevelle Ryan Young was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Manning St. The time is 3:08 p.m. The charge is parole violation and a warrant.

On Friday, April 17, Victor Alejandro Centeno Lomeli, a Sun Valley resident was nabbed at 1403 North Victory Place.

The time is 12:38 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Gabriel Abraham De Leon Santa Maria lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 3:08 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamines.

Haven Marquise Green works for Instacart and lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at Olive Ave. and Lamer St. and it took place at 10:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and identity theft.

Austin Allan James resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and First St. The time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Los Angeles resident Deon A. Johnson was apprehended after being charged with indecent exposure. The time is 3:24 p.m.

Monica Ordonez lives in Burbank and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Fairview St. It took place at 2:12 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Yevgeni Viktorovich Pastiche is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 311 East Valencia Ave. It took place at 8:30 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Manuel Ramirez is a packer and a Sylmar resident and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Marcellinus Deon Russell lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1000 South Flower St. The time is 3:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Burbank resident Joseph Nicolas Vasquez was cuffed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 1:10 a.m.

Hrag Zadoorian lives in Burbank and is an electrician and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of a concealed firearm and making criminal threats. The time is 7:25 p.m.

On Thursday, April 16, Luis Bojorquez, a Long Beach resident was arrested at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 12:36 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Erick Alexander Fuentes lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 1:49 p.m. The charge is arson.

Los Angeles resident Jacqueline Ellianna Lopez was apprehended after being charged with a warrant. The time is 9:20 p.m.

Luis Marin lives in Los Angeles and was pinched after being charged with trespassing. The time is 11:10 p.m.

Ariana Marzetta McClain is a resident of Los Angeles and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

It occurred at 7:45 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of stolen property.

Mykel Denise O’Neal resides in Los Angeles and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 7:51 p.m. The charges are the same and a warrant.

Chyheim Anthony Riley lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with trespassing. The time is 5:35 p.m.

Van Nuys resident Jessica M. Sandoval Guerra was sacked after being charged with grand theft. The time is 4:35 p.m.

Long Beach resident Harmony Marie Schirle was caught at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 12:41 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

Luann Bernice Velaz Cordero lives in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 3:30 a.m.

Sami Yanis is a Sherman Oaks resident and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 8:14 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Wednesday, April 15, Erick Cobos, a Burbank resident was picked up at Frederic St. and Willow St. It took place at 11:44 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank Donatelli lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with a warrant. The time is 1:33 p.m.

Brian Steven Gorman is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 2611 West Olive Ave. The time is 8:09 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Philip Joseph Perez II lives in Compton and was sacked at 3917 West Riverside Drive and the time is 5:24 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Chyheim Anthony Riley is a San Diego resident and was pinched after being charged with trespassing. The time is 12:55 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 14, Asbed Davood Mashi, a Glendale resident and a server was arrested at Tujunga Ave. and Fifth St.

The time is 3:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and possession of tear gas.

Raymond M. Lancaster is a Los Angeles resident and a student and was caught at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 7:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and a warrant.

Armen Najaryan lives in Sherman Oaks and was taken into custody at Tujunga Ave. and Fifth St. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Brian Keith Ouellette was pinched at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 7:09 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas and warrant.

Troy Russell Rouse lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 4:19 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of methamphetamines.

On Monday, April 13, Tatevik Balabekian, a Burbank resident was caught at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Terry Britt lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Bryce Canyon Road and Haven Way. The time is 8:59 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and threatening an executive officer.

Reina Espinoza resides in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Roscoe Blvd. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Harold Benney Hicks III lives in North Hollywood and was pinched at 2200 West Empire Ave. It took place at 8:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tear gas.

Lukach Resha Marshall was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

San Pedro resident Ruben Montoya Jr. was pinched at 10:00 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

Joseph Robert Rivera was picked up at 430 North Varney St. The time is 4:35 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Gabriel Robles resides in Long Beach and was arrested at 3429 Wedgewood Lane and the time is 8:42 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Ashley Renee Ussery was cuffed after being charged with 7:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.