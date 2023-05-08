Burbank Police Log: April 17 – April 23

A weekly report of those individuals arrested by the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Being busy and making the city safe, the Burbank police department on Sunday, April 23, arrested Anthony Jackson Figlio, a Burbank plumber who was nabbed at 00:15 a.m.

The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license. The site is Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive.

Marcus Alexander Castle lives in Burbank and is a handyman and was arrested at Lima St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 00:15 a.m. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Celine Anna Yaghi works for Door Dash and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are joyriding and possession of a controlled substance.

Luis Alejandro Puruncajas lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:25 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kobe Thomas Estrada is employed in marketing and resides in Burbank and was picked up at 1611 West Olive Ave. The time is 2:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristine Beaver is a graphic designer and a Glendale resident. Beaver was pinched at 1706 Scott Road and the time is 3:35 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Karen O. Karabdzhanyan is a Burbank handman and was cuffed at 6:38 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and elder abuse.

Hollywood resident Haroutun Asatryan is a cashier and was taken into custody at Third St. and Cypress Ave. The time is 7:13 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, April 22, Ernest Mkrtchyan, who is a driver and a Burbank resident was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:07 a.m.

Blas Martinez lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Andover Drive and the time is 3:35 a.m. The charge is burglary and warrants.

Burbank resident Bret Hill is employed as a carpenter and was handcuffed at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It occurred at 2:50 p.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Christian Alcaraz lives in Canoga Park and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

On Friday, April 21, Andrew Wood, who resides in Burbank and is a plumber was handcuffed at 913 North Pass Ave. The time is 00:07 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Santa Monica carpet cleaner Gary Quinn Moore was apprehended at 4420 West Sarah St. and the time is 2:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – failure to appear in court for a traffic citation and a warrant.

Muzaffer Ali Khan is a manager and a La Palma resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 2:12 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a taser.

Israel Enrique Barrios is a delivery employee and a Pacoima resident. Barrios was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Parish Place and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.

Tyrone Delmar lives in Burbank and was picked up at Shelton St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:16 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – petty theft and warrants.

Angel Eddie Ruiz is a car detailer and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 2500 Hollywood Way and the time is 11:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Ian Markus works in sales and is a Brooklyn, New York, resident and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and the overpass. The time is 11:20 p.m. The charges are identity theft – grand theft and warrants.

East Hills resident Jessica Vladimir was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Procurer Muntean lives in Riverside and works at a car wash and was picked up at the same location and at the same time. The charge is identity theft.

Brooklyn, New York, resident and car salesman Claudiu Constantin Ivanescu was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is identity theft.

On Thursday, April 20, Dahlia Havok, who resides in Los Angeles was taken into custody at 3115 West Olive Ave. and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is tampering with a motor vehicle.

Burbank resident Allen Alahverdian is employed at a car wash and was nabbed at 4:13 a.m. The charges are possession of a concealed weapon – possession of drug paraphernalia – elder abuse and a warrant.

Levon Leo Vardapetyan lives in Burbank and is a real estate investor and was arrested at Kenneth Road and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mariel Salcido is unemployed and a Hollywood resident and was apprehended at Hudson St. and Sancola Ave. and the time is 7:02 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Joel Huerta is employed as a driver and is a La Puente resident and was nabbed at Ontario St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Valley Village resident David Osvaldo Chavez works in projection flow and was picked up at 1501 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:00 p.m. The charge is embezzlement.

On Wednesday, April 19, Santino Vito Paoletta, a Sun Valley delicatessen worker was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lake St. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Nataly Haydee Leon Garcia lives in Canoga Park and is a bartender and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. It happened at 2:25 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Edward Brian Sanchez is a forklift driver and a Los Angeles resident. Sanchez was handcuffed at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 12:41 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary – bringing contraband into a prison or jail and warrants.

Arianna Blake Taylor is employed in sales and lives in Burbank, Taylor was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are identity theft and petty theft.

Burbank truck driver Jesus Najera was apprehended at 2341 North Fairview St. and the time is 2:26 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Revik Eisakhanian lives in Santa Clarita and is employed as a carpenter and was pinched at 150 North Third St. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Eisel Armando Alfano is a mover and a Los Angeles resident. Alfano was cuffed at Bradford St. and Barrington Place. It happened at 2:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Panorama City loader Fernando Beltran was arrested at the same location and the time is the same. The charge is trespassing and a warrant.

Ashot Avanisian resides in Sylmar and is a handyman and was picked up at 150 North Third St. The time is 2:36 p.m.

The charges are possession of methamphetamines – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Noor Sherif Ramses lives in Reseda and is a facility manager and was nabbed at LAPD Van Nuys station. It happened at 5:00 a.m. The charge is robbery and a warrant.

Alejandro Soacha Nieto is a cashier and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 618 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:47 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, April 18, Jamie Lynn Gia Michele, a resident of Burbank and a server was apprehended at Round One and the time 1:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Riverside construction worker Jason Randolph White was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:34 a.m.

The charges are possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Mario Mendez is a taxi driver and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Amherst Drive and the time is 2:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jose Eber Maravilla is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 5:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle – forging a vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Gabriel Morales is a recycler and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 5:38 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license.

Folahan Onayemi lives in Sherman Oaks and was apprehended at 500 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is trespassing and the location is 500 South Buena Vista.

Rafik Tahmasian is employed in construction and lives in Glendale and was nabbed at Walmart. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Fernando Vela De Lara is an entertainer and was taken into custody at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Nadia Bulla is a Los Angeles housekeeper and was handcuffed at 1051 Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:16 p.m. The charges are grand theft and resisting arrest.

Malcolm Mitchell lives in Los Angeles and works at 7-Eleven and was arrested at Reese Place and Burbank Blvd. The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Karlo Shabani is a dental technician and is a Glendale resident and was cuffed at Third St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, April 17, Matthew Salcido, who lives in Burbank and works in car sales was taken into custody at 634 San Jose Ave. The time is 3:40 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Cary Dwain Mitchel works in sales and lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Chandler Blvd. and Florence St. and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Anush Noriki Khechumyan, a Glendale bank teller was arrested at Costco and the time is 3:47 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Hollywood marketer Karina Gomez was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:52 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Alex Poston resides in Thousand Oaks and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. The charge is a Burbank municipal code violation and the time is 5:30 p.m.

Andrew Zapata is unemployed and a Santa Barbara resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.