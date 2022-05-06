Burbank Police Log: April 18 – April 24

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Keeping the peace in the community is a must and it falls upon the Burbank police department and on Sunday, April 24, Joshua Michael Ley, a Los Angeles resident and laborer was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Danielle Meaghan Busby is a Ventura waitress and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 00:20 a.m.

The charges are 11351 of the state health and safety code – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Juan Jacobo Alvarado is employed as a construction worker and lives in Sun Valley. Alvarado was handcuffed at 1200 South Flower St.

It happened at 00:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Donovan Fry lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed. Fry was taken into custody at Pass Ave. and McFarlane Ave. and the time is 1:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and a warrant.

Luis Miguel Vela is employed in house restoration and lives in Glendale. Vela was picked up at Olive Ave. and First St., and it occurred at 4:59 a.m.

The charge Vela faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jonathan Leman Atkins resides in Panorama City and works in Turo. Arkins was arrested at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. and the time is 7:40 a.m.

The charge Atkins faces is driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Anthony Rodriguez works as a Prolacta bio scientist and lives in Walnut. Rodriguez was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Pomona laborer Miguel Gutierrez-Lomeli was handcuffed at the Empire Center, and it happened at 11:40 a.m. The charges are petty theft – being an unlicensed driver and 3056 of the state penal code.

Hayk Stepanyan is a North Hollywood truck driver and was apprehended at 2000 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 10:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, April 23, Sergio Alexander Donan, who lives in North Hollywood and is a janitor was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 00:01 a.m.

The charges Donan faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – battery – burglary and a warrant.

Burbank dog trainer Melvin Holmes was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and Oak St. The time is 00:55 a.m.

The charges Holmes faces are making criminal threats and brandishing a deadly weapon [a firearm].

Gustavo Cordero is a Burbank rancher and was apprehended at Oak St. and Mariposa Blvd. and the time is 5:25 a.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Abraham Rodriguez lives in Sun Valley and works as a laborer. Rodriguez was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Naomi St.

The time of the arrest is 11:05 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Bobbi Shanai Kelly is a Long Beach caterer and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It happened at 12:55 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – 5200 (A) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Julian Ravas Duran is a North Hollywood poker dealer and was arrested at 1741 North Victory Place and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jasmin Lizett Aguilar lives in Lancaster and works in insurance. Aguilar was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 9:59 p.m. The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – being in possession of burglary tools – possession of stolen property – 4573.5 PC and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Robert Francis Lisi Jr. lives in Lancaster and works as a mechanic and was picked up at the same site and the time is 9:59 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.

Vaagn Panosyan is a Burbank truck driver and was arrested at Palm Ave. and Glenwood Place and the time is 9:50 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Friday, April 22, Jason Sam Paz who is unemployed and lives in North Hollywood was picked up at 7041 Vineland Ave. and the time is 4:19 a.m.

The charges Paz faces are burglary – resisting arrest and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Terry Lee Swann was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges Swann faces includes 21510 (B) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Garciapino is a North Hollywood cook and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 6:47 a.m. and the charges are cruelty to animals – 23152 (F) VC and possession of a controlled substance.

Ismael Altamirano is unemployed and lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at 2000 Empire Ave. [Lowe’s] and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and 3000.08 (C) PC. It happened at 11:51 a.m.

DeAundrey Durand Caraway works as a landscaper and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:50 p.m.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1203.2 (A) PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Anderson lives in Carpinteria and is a cashier. Anderson was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charges are robbery and possession of stolen property.

Jeremy Cameron Jones lives in Bellflower and is employed in construction. Jones was arrested at the same site and the same time, and the charges are the same.

Joseph Michael Schisler lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with petty theft – disorderly conduct – violating a written promise to appear in court and a warrant. The site is Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 6:25 p.m.

Pacoima caterer Chaz Garland Robinson was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Tiara McKinney is an actress and a North Hollywood resident. McKinney was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, April 21, Dorothy Eve Ferriera Myers, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 2:20 a.m. The charges are trespassing – battery and a warrant.

David Anthony Ambriz is employed as a dishwasher and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Avon St. It occurred at 8:06 a.m.

The charges are 23152 (C) VC – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles manager Glenn Christopher Stone was apprehended at 1211 Scott Road. The charge is 11351 HS. It took place at 10:15 a.m.

Kevin Eugene Webber is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Webber was cuffed at Lake St. and Chestnut St. The charge is 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant. It happened at 3:09 p.m.

Andrea Marie Vitale is a Lancaster housekeeper and was taken into custody at Valpreda St. and Empire Ave. It occurred at 4:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – giving false representation to a police officer – grand theft and warrants.

Los Angeles landscaper Mark Anthony Lugo was arrested at 191 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charge is being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.

Dennis Ronaldo Reyes is a North Hollywood construction worker and was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys station. The time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is 249 PC and a warrant.

Enrique Alejandro Mora is employed as a mover and is a Reseda resident. Mora was taken into custody at 1301 [Walmart].

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.

Jose Ismael Escobedo lives in Monrovia and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Joaquin Jacob Deanda Jr. works as a mover and is a San Diego resident. Deanda was taken into custody at 1000 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 10:15 p.m. The charges Deanda faces are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Bay Triplett is a Pasadena barber and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive. It took place at 9:45 p.m.

The charges are 25400 (A) (3) PC – 24610 PC – 32310 (A) PC – driving with a suspended license and a warrant.

On Wednesday, April 20, Alex Santiago Revolorino, a Los Angeles landscaper was arrested at 7:55 a.m.

The site is 947 West 55th St. and the charges are 22810 (A) (1) PC – petty theft – burglary – willful failure to follow a court order to swear in as a witness or answer questions – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oyinlade Iluyomade lives in West Hollywood and works in retail sales and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 2:45 p.m. and the charges are petty theft and burglary.

Cierra Smith Ohlemacher works for CNA, resides in Simi Valley and was cuffed at the LAPD Van Nuys jail. It happened at 2:40 p.m. The charge is 11378 HS and a warrant.

Los Angeles warehouse worker Joseph Michael Valencia was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd., and Winona Ave. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is 3056 PC and a warrant.

Sixto Manuel Lopez is employed as a forklift driver and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Amherst Drive.

The time is 9:10 p.m. and the charges are grand theft – possession of nitrous oxide and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Littlerock resident Angel Rafael Sandoval Chaidez was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 9:01 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – 23152 (F) VC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of nitrous oxide – being in possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant.

Darren Seow lives in Santa Clarita and was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. The charge is disorderly conduct, and the time is 11:45 p.m.

Mikita Kraiko is a Burbank manager and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 11:37 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 19, William Bridwell, who lives in Sun Valley and works as a cleaner was picked up at 00:07 a.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and California St.

The charge Bridwell faces is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Finu Abuzar works in fast food and resides in Van Nuys. Abuzar was taken into custody at Third St. and Palm Ave. The time is 00:39 a.m. and the charge is resisting arrest.

Burbank resident Alex Ortiz works at Jack in The Box and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 00:15 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Jessica Rose Seifert lives in Moorpark and is employed in sales. Seifert was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave.

It took place at 2:49 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clinton Alan Howes is employed in docking and lives in Simi Valley. Howes was nabbed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vincent Lemieux is an adult actor and resides in Los Angeles. Lemieux was taken into custody at 501 North Buena Vista St. and charged with battery. The time is 3:40 a.m.

Burbank notary Eduardo Asturias was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave. and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

James Louis Piano is employed in vehicle detail and lives in Woodland Hills. Piano was placed into custody at the LAPD Van Nuys jail and the time is 7:25 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Benis Zaya Chicheley Mansour works as a construction worker, lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 10:53 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Max Bernard Reid is a Burbank television writer and was handcuffed at 331 North Mariposa St. and the time is 6:20 p.m. The charge is battery.

Eugene Phillip Sevese Salcido works as a picker and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1301 Victory Place.

It occurred at 9:15 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Cesar Ivan Lugo is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at Third St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charge Lugo faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at 9:34 p.m.

On Monday, April 18, Sarkis Yaralyan, a Van Nuys jeweler was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 4:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 11375 (A) HS and 4573.5 PC.

Borus Eduardo Turcios lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at 1150 Victory Blvd. The time of the arrest is 11:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism with $400 or more – petty theft and warrants.

Albert Dib Jr. is employed in air conditioning and resides in Sylmar. Dib was nabbed at 13200 Bromont Ave. and the time is 2:10 p.m.

The charges Dib faces includes battery – failure to appear in court and a warrant.

North Hollywood salesclerk Steven Allen Fish was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place, and it happened at 9:00 p.m.

The charges Fish faces are petty theft – credit card fraud and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.