Burbank Police Log: April 19 – April 25

Burbank's finest is always hard at work and making sure the city is safe.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Always steady and ready, the Burbank police department strives to maintain law and order and while performing this task, must on occasion arrest individuals.

On Sunday, April 25, Frederick D. Fraleigh, a Burbank resident and a special effects artist was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Jeffries Ave.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 00:50 a.m.

Nicole Marie Cox lives in Ridgecrest and is employed as a pesticide supervisor.

Cox was cuffed at the Portofino Inn and the charges are 485 of the state penal code and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:00 a.m.

Kerby Eliu Najar is a resident of Palmdale and is employed at an auto body shop.

Najar was nabbed at Wendy’s and the charges are petty theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It took place at 4:25 p.m.

Cynthia Aguirre lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a paralegal. Aguirre was apprehended at the Empire Center.

The charges are giving false representation to a police officer, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and warrants. It occurred at 4:25 p.m.

Stephanie Johanna Marroquinna Jarro lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at 1775 North Victory Place.

The time is 5:25 p.m. and the charges include identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Troy Erick Thomas lives in Glendale and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and 166 (C) (1) PC. The time is 6:25 p.m.

Adrian Pittman is a healthcare worker and a Burbank resident. Pittman was picked up at 723 Palm Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. and the charge is vandalism of $400 or more.

Christopher Richard Poulson lives in North Hollywood and is employed in maintenance.

Poulson was brought into custody at 200 North Hollywood Way and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at 8:42 p.m.

On Saturday, April 24, Thomas Welden Thomas III, an Oxnard resident who works in demolition was nabbed at 2980 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC, 22610 (A) PC, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 5:02 a.m.

David Ernesto Maldonado lives in Burbank and is a landscaper. Maldonado was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave.

The charges include being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 8:45 a.m.

Ivan Sanchez lives in Tarzana and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St.

The charges Sanchez faces are possession of stolen property, burglary and a warrant. It occurred at 12:15 p.m.

Steven O’Neal Mass lives in Goleta and is employed as a mover. Mass was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. The time is 5:00 p.m. and the charge is 3056 PC.

David Guwon Woo Chun lives in Whittier and is a server. Chun was apprehended at the same location and the time is 5:42 p.m.

The charge Chun is facing is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Daniel Diego lives in Bell and is employed in a warehouse. Diego was picked up at Victory Place and Empire Ave. The charge is grand theft and a warrant. The time is 7:20 p.m.

On Friday, April 23, Jayar Cortez Taloza, a resident of Panorama City and a cook was arrested at Scott Road and East Ave.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 00:30 a.m.

Guadalupe Rivero is unemployed and a resident of Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. The charge is 466 PC and it happened at 4:00 a.m.

Julio Cesar Rivero Reoyo is a Los Angeles resident and is an inspirational speaker and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are 466 PC and 22610 (A) PC.

Francesca Marie Smith is a Los Angeles healthcare worker and was handcuffed at 2930 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 11:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael David Emanuel Arnold lives in Sunland and is unemployed. Arnold was nabbed at the same locale and the same time. The charges are also the same.

Denise Odette Smith is a caretaker and a Sunland resident. Smith was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charges are also the same.

Marcus DeJuan Jones lives in Carson and is employed in sales. Jones was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery, 16020 (A) VC and a warrant. The time is 2:15 p.m.

Kevin Castillo is a Burbank resident and a dishwasher. Castillo was picked up at 1600 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:10 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats and assault.

Francisco Guadalupe Juarez lives in North Hollywood and is a recycler. Juarez was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are 22810 (A) PC, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3455 (A) PC. The time is 8:20 p.m.

Virgus Eugene Cole lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at Keystone St. and Chandler Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, 3455 (A) PC and warrants. The time is 10:40 p.m.

Terrence Wayne Carr resides in Los Angeles and is a housekeeper. Carr was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and battery. The time is 11:00 p.m.

On Thursday, April 22, Gerardo Gilbert Lechuga, an unemployed resident of San Fernando was cuffed at First St. and Grinnell Drive.

The time is 2:34 a.m. and the charges are 467 PC, being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3455 (A) PC.

Kenny Eugene Lunsford lives in Los Angeles and is employed as an artist. Lunsford was arrested at Avon St. and Magnolia Blvd. The charge is petty theft and the time is 7:50 a.m.

Leisha Gail Knight lives in Camarillo and works in the business market. Knight was picked up after being charged with 273.5 (A). It happened at 7:35 p.m.

Kenneth Clyde Pomponio is a Burbank construction worker and was nabbed at 935 North Hollywood Way. The time is 9:51 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

On Wednesday, April 21, Armen Baghdaserian, who lives in Glendale and works as a driver was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Kenwood St.

The charges are petty theft, 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code, 23152 (C) VC and 1204.2 PC. It took place at 00:30 a.m.

Ilanni Martin Flores is a Burbank resident and a mover. Flores was cuffed at 200 North Third St. The charge is vandalism and the time is 2:45 a.m.

Sapir Sabug lives in Reseda and is employed as a manager. Sabug was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. The time is 3:10 a.m. and the charge is identity theft.

Richard Parnelle McAninch is a resident of Tarzana and is an AVID technician. McAninch was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges include identity theft, 4573.5 PC and being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles construction worker Carlos Castillo was cuffed at Kenneth Road and Harvard Road.

The charges are grand theft, identity theft, being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, 466 PC, 10851 (A) and a warrant. The time is 4:20 a.m.

Vincent Haden Parham lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Parham was brought into custody at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The charges include being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 7:15 p.m.

Isaac Rudy Madrid is a Sun Valley resident and a stocker. Madrid was nabbed at 1112 North Hollywood Way.

It took place at 6:45 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vito Dellegrade is a resident of Costa Mesa and is unemployed. Dellegrade was cuffed at the jail lobby and the charges are trespassing and 23103 (A) VC. It occurred at 7:55 p.m.

Augustine Ferrell Ramirez is a Northridge resident and a construction worker. Ramirez was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 9:00 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Deontae Parker lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave.

The charges are possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant. It took place at 10:00 p.m.

Christopher Agosto resides in Sun Valley and is a machine operator. Agosto was apprehended at Glenoaks Ave. and Naomi St.

The charges include being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and 11375 (B) of the state health and safety code and the time is 11:47 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 20, Catherine Janique Randolph, who lives in Los Angeles and is a mechanic was nabbed at 200 North Third St.

The charges Randolph faces are forgery and 115 (A) PC. It happened at 00:05 a.m.

Melissa Marie Carrillo is a resident of Oxnard and is a caregiver. Carrillo was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Naomi St.

The charges are possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and 469 PC. It took place at 00:15 a.m.

Valerie Alexis Guzman is a Los Angeles bartender and was handcuffed at 761 North First St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and 381 (B) PC. It happened at 1:20 a.m.

Carlos Arturo Larios is a mechanic and a San Fernando resident. Larios was nabbed at Naomi St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle, 529 PC, 466 PC, possession of a controlled substance, 3455 (B) (1) PC, trespassing and warrants. The time is 00:15 a.m.

Casey Rae Ochoa is a San Fernando resident, works as a bartender and was brought into custody at 761 North First St.

The charges Ochoa faces are 381 (B) PC and identity theft. It took place at 1:20 a.m.

Stephanie Reyes is a coach and a Los Angeles resident. Reyes was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is 381 (B) PC.

Matthew Burton Pierce is a Burbank resident and a carnival worker. Pierce was cuffed at 2923 West Riverside Drive.

The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 10:36 a.m.

Jose Rogelio Bendana lives in Fontana and is employed as a construction worker.

Bendana was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 11:50 a.m. and the charge is identity theft.

Nicole Alejandra Lepe Lara is a resident of Burbank and works in customer service. Lara was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 23103 (A) VC and a warrant. It occurred at 12:10 p.m.

Fabian Delvillar resides in Los Angeles and is a personal assistant. Delvillar was arrested at 301 North Pass Ave.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property, identity theft, possession of heroin/cocaine and 21510 (B) PC. It happened at 7:45 a.m.

Sheyla Aviles Zavala resides in North Hollywood and is a cashier. Zavala was picked up at Jeffries Ave. and Pass Ave.

The time is 3:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, assault with a deadly weapon [a firearm], driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Marco Antonio Morales lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a day laborer.

Morales was nabbed at Jeffries Ave. and Pass Ave. The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and it occurred at 3:45 p.m.

Angel Dolores is a cashier and was taken into custody at the Burbank overpass. The charge is disorderly conduct and it took place at 8:30 p.m.

Pacoima resident and construction worker Anthony Adam Acuna was handcuffed at 1801 North Victory Place. It happened at 8:45 p.m.

The charges are petty theft, resisting arrest, domestic battery, burglary and warrants.

On Monday, April 19, Michael Deshawn Long, who lives in San Diego was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Ledge St. The charge Long faces is disorderly conduct and the time is 5:05 a.m.

Zhane Antonia Ware also resides in San Diego and is employed as a booking clerk.

Ware was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Armando Dean Astacio Bravo is a gardener and lives in San Fernando. Bravo was nabbed at Allan Ave. and Flower St.

It took place at 5:30 p.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Mission Hills engineer John Lee Miller was cuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The charges are 3056 PC and petty theft. It happened at 7:20 p.m.

Kevin Daniel Postal is a resident of Burbank and is a programmer. Postal was picked up at 2901 Haven Way. The time is 8:50 p.m. and the charges are 368 (B) (1) PC and 1203.2 PC.

Brianna Lee Anguiano is a Burbank resident, works as an MJ dispenser and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 9:30 p.m.