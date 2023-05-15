Burbank Police Log: April 24 – April 30

The Burbank police department is hard at work keeping the city well protected.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Maintaining peace and safety is just one duty of the men and women in blue and on Sunday, April 30, Jed Riley Cervero, who lives in Cheshire and is employed in music was arrested at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The charge is resisting arrest. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Maritza Sanchez lives in Los Angeles and works in food service and was nabbed at 2950 North Hollywood Way. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and petty theft.

Benjamin Guerrero Jr. is a Burbank farmer and was handcuffed at California St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:55 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Machado lives in Van Nuys and is employed in pharmacy building maintenance and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:53 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Marcus Fridey is employed in retail and was arrested at 731 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Veronika Gavrilenko lives in Encino and is a waitress and was handcuffed at 8:46 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The location is 100 South Glenoaks Blvd.

Xavier Kentrell Allen works in customer service and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft and the time is 11:05 p.m.

On Saturday, April 29, Paul Zabala, who is a Sun Valley grip and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave. The time is 00:42 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and a warrant.

Ricardo Villanueva is a Van Nuys mechanic and was arrested at 1:25 a.m. The charges are misappropriation of lost property – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – 3000.08 (C) of the state penal code and a warrant. The location is Verdugo Ave. and Pass Ave.

Jamal Alfred Lampkin is a veteran and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 12:18 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and a warrant. The location is 1301 North Victory Place.

Los Angeles resident Richard Anthony Rocha is an escort and was taken into custody at University Ave. and Kenneth Road and the time is 2:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

William James Connolly III is a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 201 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Kiera Carole Johnson is employed in security and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. and was arrested at 9:40 p.m. The charges are grand theft and petty theft.

Kiara Irby lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same site and the same time, and the charges are the same.

Taylor Simone Battle lives in Compton and is a medical assistant and was picked up at the same site and the same time.

The charges are petty theft – grand theft – misdemeanor hit and run – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Ichkan Potician lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at 375 South Third St. The charge is battery. The time is 10:05 p.m.

Narek Ghazanchyan is a truck driver and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 10:00 p.m. The charge is battery, and the site is 200 East Angeleno Ave.

On Friday, April 28, Herbert Walker, who lives in Montclair was taken into custody at 549 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:33 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Veronica Celeste Demarquet lives in Glendale and is a cashier and was apprehended at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 2:25 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Brittany Lynn Tracy is an editor and a Venice resident and was nabbed at 2:48 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Jade Louise Arrant is a Carson student and was handcuffed at Victory Place and Empire Ave. The charge is grand theft and a warrant. It happened at 1:15 p.m.

Herman Patrick Snyder III lives in Tujunga and is a roofer and was arrested at Extended Stay. The time is 12:32 p.m. The charge is identity theft and warrants.

Jessica Kimberly Murray lives in Mira Loma and is a house cleaner and was taken into custody at 1403 Victory Place and the time is 9:06 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – false impersonation and petty theft.

Damian Alberto Murillo lives in Granada Hills and is employed in remodeling and was nabbed at 310 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a firearm by a felon.

Christian Alcaraz is a district manager and is a Canoga Park resident and was arrested at Islands restaurant parking structure. It took place at 10:57 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Thursday, April 17, David Keith Burmaster, a Burbank welder was apprehended at 2000 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

Fausto Gallegos lives in Pacoima and is employed in maintenance and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Third St. and the time is 11:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Alvaro Gadiel Santos Olmedo lives in Lakeview Terrace and is a food truck owner and was picked up at 11:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. The location is 238 East Burbank Blvd.

Adam Edward Lonergan is unemployed and a resident of Long Beach and was taken into custody at 3135 Fashion Ave. and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats and a warrant.

Jose Alfredo Garcia lives in Los Angeles and is employed in automotive detail and was arrested at 3:45 p.m. The charges are vandalism – Glendale municipal code violation and warrants. The site is 822 South San Fernando Blvd.

Tigran Yaymadzhyan lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 6:50 p.m. The location is Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the charges are contempt of court and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Shaun Michael Paulson is employed in real estate and was picked up at Maple St. and Heffron Drive and the time is 8:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

On Wednesday, April 26, Keith Jenkins, a Los Angeles gas station employee was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is battery.

Christopher Michael O’Flynn lives in Burbank and is a YouTuber and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Willard St. The time is 3:17 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Modesto farm worker Noe Rafael Barragan Garcia was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. The charges are possession of drugs while armed and possession of methamphetamines for sale. It happened at 1:14 a.m.

Gaetano Nardulli is a general manager and a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at the Burbank jail and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are forging a registration and driving without insurance.

Rohit Colain Rao lives in Silver Springs, Maryland, and is employed as a filmmaker and was nabbed at the Buena Vista library and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Paige Ashley Chapman lives in Northridge and was taken into custody at Riverside Drive and Griffith Park Place and the time is 4:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a switchblade and possession of Xanax.

Andrew Gomez lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at 10:22 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The site is Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave.

Los Angeles cook Jose Antonio Salazar Arellano was apprehended at Olive Ave. and First St. and the time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is misdemeanor hit and run and a warrant.

On Tuesday, April 25, Jocelyn Marcela Mendez, who is a clerk and a North Hollywood resident was picked up at Edison Blvd. and Pepper St. and the time is 1:48 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Artak Pandunts is self-employed and a Glendale resident and was picked up at 2:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the location is San Jose Ave. and Bel Aire Drive.

Efrain Ghavami is a cook/dishwasher and a Burbank resident and was arrested at 9:45 a.m. The charges are burglary and petty theft. The site is 2500 West Clark Ave.

Frank Donatelli lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:18 p.m. The charges are contempt of court – possession of a controlled substance – trespassing and warrants.

San Fernando resident Anahay America Flores was handcuffed at the Glendale police department jail and the time is 10:25 p.mn. The charge is grand theft.

Ruben Eduardo Amezuca is a cook and a Hollywood resident and was picked up at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:42 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Perris construction worker George Anthony Guerrero was nabbed at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and misappropriation of lost property.

Karen Careaga lives in Bell and is employed in social media and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Country Club Drive. The time is 10:03 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Monday, April 24, Octavio Lopez Perez, a Long Beach musician was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Myers. The time is 2:42 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Thomas Michael Baugh works at a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at St. Joseph’s Hospital and the time is 6:45 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Lydia Townsend Dickerson lives in Yukon and is a medical assistant and was handcuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 1:26 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Vincent Gregory Raymondo lives in Northridge and is a day laborer and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is battery.

Juan Samuel Vazquez lives in Pacoima and is a painter and was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys station. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is felony reckless evading and a warrant.

Abdullah Faisal Asaad lives in Fort Worth, Texas, and is employed as a musician and was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:36 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Brianna Morgan Lyall, a Los Angeles driver was apprehended at 1130 North Maple St. the time is 8:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christian Lopez is a Long Beach janitor and was picked up at 400 West Broadway and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Jonathan Andres Munoz Quaglias is a construction worker and was apprehended at 11:30 p.m. The charge is burglary. The site is 9500 Etiwanda Ave.

Los Angeles construction worker Alexis Ricardo Gonalez Gutierrez was arrested at the San Bernardino County jail and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is burglary.