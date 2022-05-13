Burbank Police Log: April 25 – May 1

Our city is safe because of the brave men and women of the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Sometimes arrests are involved and on Sunday, May 1, Tyrone Andrew Jones, a resident of Burbank was picked up at 1122 North Hollywood Way.

It took place at 11:00 a.m. The charges are grand theft – trespassing and misappropriation of lost property.

Daniel Olufemi Silva lives in Lanham and is a general manager. Olufemi was handcuffed at 2627 Hollywood Way. The time is 5:25 p.m. The charges are trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Frank Randall Loveridge is a Burbank post prop worker and was arrested after being charged with rape and a warrant. It occurred at 6:33 p.m.

Jonathan Alvin Flores makes posters and lives in Los Angeles. Flores was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 7:15 p.m. and the charges are 1203.2 (A) of the state penal code – possession of a controlled substance and vandalism with more than $400.

Burbank construction worker Robert Lewis Holley was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Clark Ave. It took place at 7:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Casey Leverett Begay lives in Van Nuys and is employed in fast food. Begay was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Naomi St.

The time is 11:39 p.m. the charges are disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, April 30, Robert Omari Shabazz, a Chicago truck driver was picked up at Parish Place and Chandler Blvd. The time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code.

Fernando Luis Vasquez lives in San Fernando and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 00:20 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Ilya Kachkov is an Encino prop builder and was arrested at Best Buy. The time is 3:30 p.m.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 11370.1 (A) of the state health and safety code – carrying a switchblade and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ana Maria Urbina works in IT and was arrested at the AMC parking structure. The time is 7:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Terrel Lee Edmundson is an entrepreneur, a resident of Monterey Park and was arrested at 10:00 p.m. and the charge is carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

On Friday, April 29, Jose Arturo Ramos Ortega, a Los Angeles construction worker was arrested at 423 North Reese Place and the time is 00:33 a.m.

The charges are 10851 (A) VC – possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Christopher Roman lives in South Gate and is employed in construction. Roman was picked up at 1701 West Olive Ave. and the time is 00:25 a.m.

The charges Roman faces are grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Burbank resident Ronald Jose Zepeda works in air conditioning and was nabbed after being charged with drawing and brandishing a firearm and the time is 2:40 p.m.

Timothy Edward Cathey is a martial arts instructor and a Burbank resident. Cathey was taken into custody at 118 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:15 p.m.

The charges Cathey faces are violating a court order – unlawful or remaining on a property and warrants.

Jerry Lemus is a Burbank general laborer and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave.

It happened at 6:27 p.m. and the charges are possession of tear gas – carrying a concealed dagger – battery – causing a fire that causes great bodily injury and trespassing.

Farrell Glore Drake works as a waitress and resides in Burbank. Drake was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 8:45 p.m.

Burbank resident Manuel Urena was charged with petty theft – resisting arrest – 3000.08 PC – 10852 VC and a warrant. The location is Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The time is 10:00 p.m.

On Thursday, April 28, Andres Rios Lopez, who lives in Downey was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are 23153 (A) VC and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 1:28 a.m.

Nicholas Alexander Gould, a Los Angeles caregiver was taken into custody at the LAPD Metro station and the time is 3:25 a.m. The charge is 11351 HS and a warrant.

Rafael Motey lives in Burbank and is employed as a driver. Motey was picked up at 919 North Maple St. and it happened at 7:05 a.m. The charge is shoplifting.

Joaquin Jacob Deanda works as a mover and resides in San Diego. Deanda was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m.

The location is Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd., and the charges are disorderly conduct and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nathan Menchetti is a Thousand Oaks courtesy clerk and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 1:40 p.m.

Arthur Leonard Williams works as a painter and lives in Los Angeles. Williams was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave., and it occurred at 5:18 p.m.

The charges Williams faces includes burglary – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Kevin Mardo Castillo is self-employed and a resident of Phelan. Castillo was nabbed at 3830 West Verdugo Ave. and the charges are resisting arrest – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine. It happened at 8:00 p.m.

Korina Nicole Stanke is employed as a line cook and lives in Los Angeles. Stanke was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – failure to appear in court and warrants.

On Wednesday, April 27, Luis Dayan Aguilar, a Los Angeles truck driver was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and it occurred at 4:15 a.m. The charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Anthony Tadduni is employed as a limousine driver, is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 261 West Olive Ave. and it happened at 9:45 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

David Seay is retired and a North Hollywood resident. Seay was handcuffed at 1221 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jeffrey Paul Quinn lives in Westminster, is employed as a sales representative and was arrested at 1351 Victory Place.

The charges Quinn faces are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It took place at 1:45 p.m.

Victoria Leann Young is an Azusa disc jockey and was handcuffed at 1221 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 1:30 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Jacqueline Chavarria works at Denny’s and lives in North Hollywood. Chavarria was apprehended at 1351 Victory Place. The time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Robert Bullard lives in Boerne and was picked up at 2100 Empire Ave. The charge is disturbing the peace and a warrant. The time is 5:05 p.m.

Van Nuys resident Juan Carlos Alvarado works in concrete and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above and 4000 (A) (1) VC. It happened at 8:15 p.m.

Christopher Lozano is a line cook and a Los Angeles resident. Lozano was handcuffed at Elm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 7:27 p.m. The charges are petty theft – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Xavier Lopez is a Los Angeles busboy and was taken into custody at the same location. The time is 7:27 p.m.

The charges are misappropriation of stolen property – grand theft – possession of tear gas – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, April 26, Victor Alesandro Ruiz, a Los Angeles mechanic was nabbed at the LAPD Metro station and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is grand theft and warrants.

Jesse Almaguer Luna is a caretaker and a Los Angeles resident. Luna was cuffed at the San Fernando police department and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Jose Concepcion Mejia Jr. is employed in sales and lives in Burbank. Mejia was arrested at Santa Anita Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 1:50 p.m.

The charges are 22610 (A) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 11351 HS and a warrant.

Carlos Ramon Ojeda is a Burbak truck driver and was handcuffed at 1800 Grismer Ave. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Cody Kaldani lives in West Hills and is employed in sales. Kaldani was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats – failure to appear in court and a warrant.

Artur Harutyunyan works for Postmates, lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Kenneth Road and Price Drive and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Toluca Lake saleswoman Kimberly Winegar was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave., and it took place at 6:25 p.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Christian Carrillo lives in Los Angeles and is employed in security. Carrillo was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Van Nuys maintenance worker Julio Cesar Najera was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Bob Hope Drive. It happened at 11:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, April 25, Derek Melikian, a Burbank resident who works in programming was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 2:15 a.m. and the charge is stalking and a warrant.

Burbank laborer Ryan Nicholas Graziano was taken into custody at 311 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:45 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Carlos Ojeda is employed as a construction worker and lives in Burbank and was picked up at 1800 Grismer Ave. It occurred at 2:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Alyssa Rose Saubel is unemployed and a Pacoima resident. Saubel was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. It happened at 3:15 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberlee Bobbie Cavanaugh is a Pacoima T-shirt maker and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is the same. The charges are the same.

Emanuel Navarrette lives in Pasadena and works as a contractor. Navarrette was nabbed at 2333 North Catalina St.

It took place at 4:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Noe DeJesus Cazares is a Sun Valley mover and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Avon St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) VC – vandalism and warrants. The arrest took place at 7:45 p.m.

Alvaro Garzon lives in Fontana, works as an IT contractor and was cuffed at Clark Ave. and Lomita St. It happened at 8:00 p.m. and the charges are possession of brass knuckles – possession of a switchblade and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Van Nuys truck loader Johnny Anthony Farias was apprehended at 101 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:58 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – petty theft – 3056 PC and warrants.

Arnulfo Martinez is a Long Beach construction worker and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Kenneth Road.

The time is 11:00 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 3000.08 (C) PC and 3056 PC.

North Hollywood laborer Roberto Limon Guadalupe was taken into custody at 928 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:55 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Erick Reyes De Leon lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a loader. De Leon was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.