Burbank Police Log: April 26 – May 2

The city's men and women in blue are on the job protecting and serving.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Being on guard and ready applies to the men and women of the Burbank police department.

It also means sometimes they have to arrest individuals and on Monday, May 2, Jerald Warren Johnson, unemployed and a resident of Redondo Beach was taken into custody at 2:30 a.m.

The location is Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The charges are vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Ronald Jose Zepeda lives in Burbank and is a warehouse technician. Zepeda was arrested at 309 Cornell Drive.

The charges are petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, 30305 (A) (1) of the state penal code, possession of a controlled substance, vandalism, possession of stolen property, 6408.1 PC and warrants. It happened at 10:15 a.m.

Myrtle Beach resident and musician Dennis Fox was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges include identity theft, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, possession of cocaine/heroin and petty theft. The time is 8:50 p.m.

On Sunday, May 1, George Raymond Jones Jr., a North Hollywood cook was picked up at Planet Fitness.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, 3056 PC and a warrant. The time is 10:18 a.m.

Adrian Mastro lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1919 Grismer Ave. The charge is vandalism. The time is 10:40 a.m.

Christopher Emburg resides in Burbank and was brought into custody at Clark Ave. and Lincoln St.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, petty theft, 381 (B) PC, disorderly conduct, trespassing and warrants. The time is 11:05 a.m.

Joshua Natikul Kaekul is an event planner and a Burbank resident. Kaekul was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 4:50 p.m.

Iquigue Vargas Jr. is a Northridge resident and a singer. Vargas was apprehended at 2255 North Buena Vista. The time is 8:45 p.m.

The charges are 10851 (A) of the state vehicle code, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Michael Christopher Armendariz lives in Burbank and works in shipping and receiving.

Armendariz was arrested at Andover Drive and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges include possession of a controlled substance for sale and 12022.1 (B) PC. The time is 5:50 p.m.

Arleta construction worker Gerardo Campos was nabbed at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, 21510 (B) PC and warrants. The time is 10:45 p.m.

Ruben Alejandro Ramos lives in Pacoima and is a laborer. Ramos was cuffed at the same location and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. It took place at the same time.

On Saturday, April 30, Heidi Nicole Wilcox, a resident of Sun Valley and a clerical worker was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and the 5 freeway onramp.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, petty theft and warrants. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Vahag Garibyan lives in Glendale and is employed in stocks. Garibyan was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Tujunga Ave.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 3:45 a.m.

Luis Antonio Mendoza Gonzaga lives in Daly City and works as a car broker. Gonzaga was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale, petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. It took place at 4:32 a.m.

Vahe Gevorgyan lives in Burbank, is a manager and was picked up at the Burbank jail lobby. The charge is trespassing and the time is 10:03 a.m.

Dennis Flores lives in Los Angeles and works for Postmates. Flores was nabbed at 616 West 48th St. and the charge is robbery. It took place at 9:45 a.m.

Wayne Starwalking Lingowski is a construction worker, an Anaheim resident and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Naomi St.

The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and the time is 2:57 p.m.

Stephen Vanda is unemployed and a West Hollywood resident. Vanda was arrested at Olive Ave. and Third St.

The time is 5:00 p.m. and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and battery.

Morees L. Valdez works in roofing and is a North Hollywood resident. Valdez was brought into custody at Kenwood Drive and Pacific Ave.

The time is 4:50 p.m. and the charges include burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC.

Erika Marie Wilcox is a recycler and a Sun Valley resident. Wilcox was arrested at 1855 Keystone St.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 1085.2 VC, 640 PC and warrants. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Douglas Allen Guillion resides in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Guillion was nabbed at Victory Place and Lake St.

The charges are identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 8:45 p.m.

Vikum Udara Fernando lives in Van Nuys and works at a liquor store. Fernando was handcuffed at Valley St. and Riverside Drive.

The charges are petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver. It happened at 11:14 p.m.

Lousime Hovhanesian lives in Tujunga, is a caretaker and was picked up at Victory Place and Empire Ave.

The time is 11:10 p.m. and the charges are 11351 of the state health and safety code and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

On Friday, April 29, Raul Ernesto Orellana, a resident of Culver City was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse, driving under the influence with .08 or more and a warrant. The time is 4:45 a.m.

Manuel Rene Lopez is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Lopez was arrested at Flower St., north of Verdugo Ave.

The time is 6:20 a.m. and the charges are resisting arrest, being under the influence of a controlled substance and 1203.2 PC.

Lee Arthur Kriske is retired and a Burbank resident. Kriske was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and San Fernando Blvd. It happened at 8:15 a.m. and the charge is 311.1 (A) PC and a warrant.

North Hollywood construction worker Anthony Alberto Acevedo was nabbed at Hollywood Way and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 8:15 a.m.

Howard Aguilar lives in Long Beach and is employed as a mover. Aguilar was cuffed at Allen Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the charge is 1331 PC and a warrant. It took place at 10:20 a.m.

Anthony David Mazas is a construction worker and a Burbank resident. Mazas was handcuffed at Holy Cross hospital. The charge is carjacking. It happened at 9:30 a.m.

Tina Millican lives in Grants Pass, Oregon, and works at Subway. Millican was picked up at IKEA Way and Angeleno Ave. The time is 5:15 p.m. and the charge is identity theft.

John Wayne Davis resides in Lakewood and is employed in construction. Davis was nabbed at Angeleno Ave. and First St.

The charges include vandalism, petty theft and warrants. The time is 5:15 p.m.

Carlos Aguirre Jr. resides in Huntington, Pennsylvania, and is a forklift driver. Aguirre was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 7:30 p.m. and the charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Luis Daniel Zamora lives in Palmdale and is a meter reader. Zamora was arrested at Olive Ave. and First St. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 10:00 p.m.

Cassandra Juana Guadalupe Villa lives in Victorville and is a babysitter. Villa was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Spazier St.

The time is 11:14 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victorville handyman Timothy William Hysell was taken into custody at Spazier St. and Alameda Ave.

The time is the same and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

On Thursday, April 28, Randy Moreno, a Los Angeles barber was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd.

The charges are grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:15 p.m.

Gerardo Juna Luna is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident. Luna was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 11:43 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Diamond Lynaya Jenkins is a Los Angeles resident and works in security. Jenkins was brought into custody at the same location and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are grand theft, identity theft, being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, 11911 HS and a warrant.

On Wednesday, April 28, Camryn Paul Jones Hansen, a resident of Acton and a construction worker was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Niagara St.

The charges are 23152 (C) VC, possession of heroin/cocaine, 11375 (B) (2) HS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 00:25 a.m.

North Hollywood resident and busboy Joel Martin Saenz was picked up at 1701 North Victory Place.

The time is 10:37 a.m. and the charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Anthony James Kesse is a Eureka resident and a construction worker. Kesse was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, 23152 (F) VC, 1551.1 PC, petty theft and warrants. The time is 5:30 p.m.

Francisco Ivan Mendiola is a North Hollywood resident and is employed as a fueler.

Mendiola was arrested at 1301 Victory Place and the charge is petty theft. It happened at 7:00 p.m.

Louis Tyriq Soloman lives in Long Beach and is employed in shipping and labeling.

Soloman was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. and the charges include 11375 (B) (2) HS, possession of heroin/cocaine and driving with a suspended or revoked license. The time is 9:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 27, Pacoima stocker Marco Esteven Perez was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and it occurred at 4:50 a.m.

Ernesto Cervantes Bueno lives in Pacoima and is employed in construction. Bueno was nabbed at 2500 West Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 4:50 a.m.

Nicholas Eugene Olivia is a resident of Burbank and is disabled. Olivia was arrested after being charged with domestic battery, 1203.2 PC and a warrant. It happened at 8:30 a.m.

Susie Ellen Warner lives in Burbank and was cuffed after being charged with 273.5 (A) HS. The time is 12:00 p.m.

Vigen Mushegian lives in North Hollywood and is a paparazzi. Mushegian was taken into custody at 200 North Third St.

The charges include 11351 HS, 23152 (F) and warrants. It happened at 2:05 p.m.

Thomas Eric Adolph lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Adolph was picked up at Niagara St. and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 7:25 p.m. and the charge is assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.

Billy Gene Harris lives in Redondo Beach and is a farmer. Harris was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse, false imprisonment and 273.6 (A) PC. The time is 7:25 p.m.

Los Angeles musician Gonzalo Espinzoza was taken into custody at 1721 West Olive Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 3455 (B) (1) PC. The time is 8:00 p.m.

On Monday, April 26, Sergio Navarro Gutierrez, a Burbank construction worker was nabbed at 4222 West Burbank Blvd.

The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 1:12 a.m.

Heaven Starmulan Harrison lives in Riverside and works in social media. Harrison was arrested at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. The time is 3:30 a.m. and the charge is 11375 (A) HS.

Palmdale resident and electrician Jesse Morales was taken into custody at Costco.

The time is 2:15 p.m. and the charges are 4573.6 PC, petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ethan Andrew Kendig lives in Bakersfield and is a baller. Kendig was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of stolen property, 148.9 (A) PC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle, 22610 (A) PC and warrants. It took place at 8:20 p.m.

Pacoima construction worker Enrique Tellez Amaro was arrested at 265 West Olive Ave.

The time is 9:40 p.m. and the charges include being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, 466 PC and 3455 (A) (4) PC.