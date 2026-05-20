Burbank Police Log: April 27 – May 3

The community is safe and sound in part because of the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s men and women in blue were out on patrol and on Sunday, May 3, Brigham Julian Bergstrom II was pinched at 25 West Alameda Ave. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Gilbert Adrian Dogaru was nabbed after being charged with being a fugitive three times – petty theft three times – identity theft and a warrant. The time is 6:30 a.m.

North Hollywood resident Miguel Angel Galindo Jr. was handcuffed after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more and throwing substances at a vehicle. The time is 9:00 p.m.

Ervin Ghazarian was taken into custody at 301 North Pass Ave. It took place at 7:24 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Crystal Monique Gilliam lives in Lancaster and was apprehended after being charged with possession of a controlled substance and being armed with a loaded firearm – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas – possession of ammunition and being a felon – possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of a firearm. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Amos Leaundra Hicks was arrested after being charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance and being in possession of a loaded firearm – possession of a controlled substance – possession of ammunition and being a felon – violating probation – possession of a firearm and being a felon – possession of a loaded firearm and possession of tear gas. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Kaliyah Elisha Johnson lives in Barstow and was cuffed at 1775 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 1:00 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Andrew Keshishian was sacked after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:45 p.m.

Carson resident Isaac Ezkiel Ortega was caught at Olive Ave. and Kenwood St. and the time is 1:15 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Khalis Carl Pollard lives in Gardena and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Ilanny Reneela Shawn Ruiz was nabbed at 1775 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 1:00 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

On Saturday, May 2, Salvador Arredondo, a resident of Canoga Park was sacked after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:00 p.m.

Juan Manuel Barron is a student and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 5:20 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamines.

Spartak Fodulyan is limousine driver and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with robbery – assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. The time is 2:18 a.m.

Miguel Angel Garay lives in Glendale and was handcuffed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 8:17 p.m.

Jennifer Lauren Hitchings is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Hollywood Way. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above. The time is 00:17 a.m.

John Daniel Ingram was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and East Ave. The time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Jonathan Lopez was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It occurred at 00:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Livida Rozana Marino lives in Burbank and was sacked after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:20 p.m.

Burbank resident Jamil Matthew Pittman was taken into custody after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 7:15 a.m.

Raul Reyes lives in Winnetka and was caught at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 00:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Salazar was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and organized retail theft.

On Friday, May 1, Aminta Cecilia Alonzo, a Van Nuys resident was pinched at 2600 West Victory Blvd. The time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Luis Bernal was apprehended at Scott Road and Walnut Ave. and the time is 2:27 p.m. The charge is driving while being under the influence of drugs.

Jose Manuel Estrella was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 9:57 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Morgan Elizabeth Fraker is a Torrance resident and was handcuffed at 150 East Olive Ave. and the time is 12:45. The charge is a warrant.

Diego Alexis Garcia Penate resides in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with battery. The time is 7:44 p.m.

Ethel Patricia Krieger lives in Hollywood and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 10:25 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Katherine Iwalani Kunewa is a student and a Long Beach resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Evergreen St. The time is 12:40 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Wayne J. McClain lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. The time is 9:06 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud.

Cornelio Robles is a Hollywood resident and was sacked at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. and it took place at 10:10 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Yiro Alexander Sandoval Barrera lives in Van Nuys and was brought into custody at IKEA Way and Santa Anita Ave. The time is 10:56 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – identity theft and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Los Angeles resident Anthony Wayne Sowders was apprehended after being charged with identity theft. The time is 12:45 p.m.

Shawn Michael Watters was arrested at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 11:07 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Vincent Giovanni Zavala lives in Burbank and was picked up after being charged with wearing a mask or disguise and robbery. The time is 10:30 p.m.

On Thursday, April 30, Marvin Pierre Anderson, a Los Angeles resident was cuffed at 110 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:23 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Adrian Leobardo Astorga lives in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Lynaisha Simone Butler was taken into custody at 1150 North Victory Place and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Miguel Angel Castro lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 4314 West Victory Blvd. The time is 8:42 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

M.J. John Tourtenay was arrested after being charged with possession of nitrous oxide. It took place at 7:00 p.m.

Justin Jaime Garcia is a resident of Burbank and was caught at Alameda Ave. and Glenwood Place and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Burbank resident Artur Harutyunyan was handcuffed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 2:11 a.m.

Genaro Jimenez Jr. lives in Pacoima and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:42 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant.

Ian James McNamara is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive and the time is 10:44 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and felony hit and run with injury.

Lucvin Osvaldo Monreal lives in Los Angeles and was sacked after being charged with petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 4:27 p.m.

Jasson Munoz Hernandez was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Jennifer Lynn Nuzzo was taken into custody after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and spousal abuse. The time is 6:00 p.m.

Allen Christopher Perez lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 3010 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 9:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christian Michael Tackett was cuffed at 1150 North Victory Place and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Josue Antonio Villa Lapizco resides in North Hollywood and is a cashier and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and First St. The time is 11:51 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

On Wednesday, April 29, Artor Absinthian, a Glendale resident was pinched at 8:49 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Daniel Enrique Dimas was arrested at Olive Ave. and First St. It took place at 3:20 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Rudy Duran lives in Maywood and was sacked at 1201 South Atlantic Blvd. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charges are robbery and aggravated battery.

Payton Giron is a Sun Valley resident and was taken into custody after being charged with robbery and violating probation. The time is 2:25 p.m.

Aramaris Yannis Kageorgis lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 250 East Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 1:55 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Israel Martinez was apprehended at 101 East Alameda Ave. The time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Galindo Orihuela Reyes was sacked at 2901 Haven Way and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Kevin Patrick Posey lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 12:38 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – identity theft and a warrant.

Richard Ruiz was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Chyanne Jeanette Pesigan Sanchez resides in Glendale and was pinched at 1201 North Niagara St. It took place at 4:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

On Tuesday, April 28, Sean Andrew Callahan, a Burbank resident was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 11:11 a.m.

Joe Speed Haskell lives in Winnetka and is a mechanic and was sacked at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. It occurred at 12:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Sagi Kedar is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Maple St. The time is 9:39 p.m. The charge is driving without a valid license.

Marco Antonio Molina Bustos lives in Burbank and was pinched at 2117 North Lincoln St. The time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Lakewood resident Larry Joseph Pradier Jr. was cuffed at 2:00 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and driving with a concealed firearm.

Chyheim Anthony Riley was caught after being charged with trespassing and the time is 11:40 p.m.

Arturo Rivas Jr. lives in Pasadena and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 6:57 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Francis Christian Soriano is a Glendale resident and was picked up at 1:30 p.m. The charge is possession of child pornography.

On Monday, April 27, Wilmar Santiago Castle Blanco Robles, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody after being charged with resisting arrest – burglary – identity theft and a warrant. The time is 00:02 a.m.

Melinda De Jesus was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Movses Gyuruyan lives in Glendale and was sacked at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 5:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Genaro Jimenez Jr. was arrested at 2010 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:40 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tarzana resident Jonathan Paul Nyberg was handcuffed at California St. and Chandler Blvd. It occurred at 2:28 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Oscar A. Palicios Azucena lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Orchard Drive. It took place at 5:06 a.m. The charges are possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Leroy Pastran was picked up at Olive Ave. and Naomi St. and the time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is possession of brass knuckles.