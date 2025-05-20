Burbank Police Log: April 28 – May 4

Making sure the city is safe is but one responsibility of the police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s police on Sunday, May 4, arrested Van Nuys resident Albert Abramian, a truck driver at Riverside Drive and Evergreen St. The time is 3:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools – conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Chidi Jeffrey Anyakpar lives in Gardena and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 1:20 a.m. The charges are possession of Xanax – resisting arrest – identity theft and a warrant.

Otis Leon Brayboy resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 6:00 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Jordan Donovan Daniel lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:39 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Stacy Ann Edson resides in Morgan Hill, California, and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and a warrant.

Ayda Lopez Garcia is a San Fernando resident and was picked up at the 5 freeway and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:44 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Hemet resident Brandon Warren Johnson is unemployed and was arrested at Angeleno Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 3:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Arsen Petrosyan lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 9:10 a.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Albert Quinones Ramos is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 333 North Screenland Drive and the time is 5:10 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Javier Rudy Rosales lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. and the charge is petty theft. The time is 8:10 p.m.

Ashot Shaumyan is a truck driver and is a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at Riverside Drive and Evergreen St. and the time is 3:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary and a warrant.

Lancaster resident Richard Sherman II was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave. The time is 10:46 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest twice and violating a Burbank municipal code.

On Saturday, May 3, Gevorg Arakelyan, a Burbank resident was nabbed at Flower St. and Linden Court and the time is 7:23 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Kevin Cordova lives in San Fernando and is employed at a warehouse and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Arbi Der Sarkisian was apprehended after being charged with violating a restraining order. It took place at 4:30 p.m.

Narine Del Gevorgyan lives in Glendale and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Miguel Huerta is a resident of Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Cypress Ave. It took place at 10:50 a.m. The charge is a Burbank municipal code violation.

Daijonn Tyrese Hutchins is a contractor and lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with battery and spousal abuse. The time is 1:40 p.m.

Biktor Kryvoshyia lives in Glendale and is a solar system installer and was taken into custody at 822 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alan Lee McDermott resides in Glendale and was apprehended at Oak St. and Pass Ave. The time is 10:06 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and throwing objects at a motor vehicle.

Ryan William Salazar lives in Sylmar and was nabbed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 00:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ernesto Santos Vivan is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are joyriding and possession of a controlled substance.

Pasadena resident Ferney Taborda Lopez was apprehended at Lake St. and Chestnut St. The time is 8:43 p.m. The charge is possession of a counterfeit seal.

Anita Torossian lives in Sunland and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 6:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Crisanto Villa Pena is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, May 2, Austin Crawford was picked up at 2021 West Olive Ave. It took place at 11:03 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Scott Dorst lives in Valencia and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Anthony Eyraud resides in North Hollywood and is a manager and was cuffed at Clark Ave. and Avon St. The time is 3:10 p.m. The charge is misdemeanor hit and run.

Burbank resident Kevin Rene Garcia was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 11:06 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Juan Ricardo Gonzalez is a handyman and a Santa Clarita resident and was cuffed at 510 North Victory Blvd. The time is 5:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drug and repeated thefts.

Jimmy Eidoi Gonzalez Rodriguez lives in Sun Valley and is a delivery driver and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:55 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Joshua Navarro lives in Bellflower and is a student and was nabbed on Alburtis Ave. in Artesia and the time is 8:19 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Robin Lynn Ruffalo resides in Santa Ana and was taken into custody at North Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 11:24 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug and a warrant.

Joel Martin Saenz lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 11:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Erika Uribe Flores was taken into custody at 2711 West Olive Ave. The time is 10:23 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Thursday, May 1, Sargon Butrus, a Burbank resident and an attorney firm owner was pinched at 14049 Ventura Blvd. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Burbank resident Jazlin Andrea Campos was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 10:25 p.m.

Juan Dominguez lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 200 North Third St. It took place at 2:30 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Billy Ray Fells resides in Rosemead and was picked up at Olive Ave. and First St. and it occurred at 9:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Vidal Garcia lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 7:19 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud.

Burbank resident John Andrew Griesbach was apprehended at 6:56 p.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm – making criminal threats – petty theft – identity theft and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

Narek Harutyunyan lives in Sunland and was picked up at Orange Grove Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Robert Jacome is a Burbank resident and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Kaitlyn Marie Lane lives in Panorama City and was taken into custody at 9:13 a.m. The site is 200 North Third St. The charge is burglary.

Justin Shufford Lester is a tree trimmer and was apprehended at 7:20 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats and warrants.

Christie Marchese lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 4106 Warner Blvd. The time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Long Beach resident Christopher Jose Mendoza was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 9:19 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of stolen property.

Edwin Navarro lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 6240 Sylmar Ave. and the time is 9:06 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Martin Ortega Mercado is a resident of Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Armen Shabazian is a body shop mechanic and lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and repeated thefts.

Hrach Tadevosyan works with HVAC and resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Pamela Sue Webbe lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 4106 Warner Blvd. The time is 00:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a hard drug and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Roland Willard Harris was arrested at 3425 West Olive Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, April 30, Alejandro Ubaldo, a resident of Azusa and a construction worker was arrested at Keystone St. and Clark Ave. The time is 8:56 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Emir Bilal Alemdar lives in Los Angeles and is an entrepreneur and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 11:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Malcolm Little Barnes is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 3808 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 5:27 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Cammie Veronica Harris lives in Los Angeles and is a student and was taken into custody at 3708 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Alhambra resident Brian Shuki Hayashi is a film studio executive and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 8:07 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Miguel Jose Huerta Lujan resides in Burbank and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Joshua Andrew Moore Martinez lives in San Pedro and was picked up at 3:10 a.m. The charges are possession of an undetectable gun – possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a loaded firearm.

Burbank resident Arman Pagulayan was handcuffed after being charged with stalking and possession of Xanax. The time is 7:20 p.m.

Alexander Talal Elei Pierce was taken into custody at 3701 West Riverside Drive and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Tuesday, April 29, Emilson Ademir Barahona, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Reese Place. It took place at 8:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jason Stewart Grasham lives in Los Angeles and is a scrap collector and was handcuffed at 4:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a firearm and warrants.

Sassoon Geragosian resides in Glendale and was nabbed at 1028 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – repeated thefts – joyriding – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Judith Esmeralda Gonzalez lives in North Hollywood and is a stocker and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It occurred at 00:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Joyce Ayleen Guiloff is a team associate and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:10 a.m. The charge is embezzlement.

Joaquin Hernandez resides in Lancaster and is a caregiver and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. It took place at 1:13 a.m. The charges are driving without a license and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ronnell Walter Jones lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is burglary and warrants.

Buena Park photographer Christopher Scott Long was arrested at 5:20 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism with $400 or more.

Jeremy McGee lives in Pasadena and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is warrants.

On Monday, April 28, Dominique Eugene Green, a Los Angeles resident who works in security was apprehended at Lamer St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Vanessa Danielle Ingram is a nurse and a Fontana resident and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. It took place at 12:33 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Van Nuys life coach Francesca Marie Smith was nabbed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.