Burbank Police Log: April 29 – May 5

While maintaining law and order, the Burbank police department on Sunday, May 5, arrested Luis Manuel Corral Moreno, a Burbank resident and a gardener at 1723 North Hollywood Way. The time is 5:50 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – misdemeanor hit and run and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Taje Leonidas Dortch lives in Fort Worth, Texas, and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. It occurred at 11:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Wasichanut Sirimane Boon is a Los Angeles server and was apprehended at 1:35 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of Xanax and identity theft. The site is 1601 Victory Place.

Michelle Covarrubias is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kymallah Kishon Wilbon is a student and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1301 Victory Place. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison and forgery. The time is 6:52 p.m.

Nick Garcia lives in Boyle Heights and is employed in automobile detail and was nabbed at 724 North Keystone St. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 8:00 p.m.

Carly Nicole Houle lives in Huntsville, Alabama, and was picked up at 2622 North Hollywood Way. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Natalia Stepanova is unemployed and was pinched at 8:05 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

On Saturday, May 4, Stephen Mendez, a Los Angeles handyman was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 00:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – receiving stolen property – possession of methamphetamines for sale and warrants.

Nathaniel Jonathan Valle is a resident of La Canada and is an iron worker and was picked up at 150 North First St. The time is 2:11 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Aisha Monique Chenevert is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 3133 Olive Ave. It took place at 7:40 a.m. The charges are battery on a police officer and trespassing.

Burbank cashier Miguel Angel Cruz was taken into custody at 2344 North Catalina St. and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Gerald Peters is a supervisor and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Third St. and Grinnell Drive. It occurred at 11:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Diquan Marquell Douglass works in manufacturing and lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. It occured at 12:42 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – petty theft – resisting arrest – possession of Xanax and vandalism.

Marco Benjamino Foschetti lives in Glendale and is a project manager and was brought into custody at 7:00 p.m. The charge is assault with a firearm.

Aren Tarvirdi is unemployed and is a Glendale resident and was arrested at 131 North Isabel St. The charge is contempt of court. It occurred at 11:20 p.m.

On Friday, May 3, Ramiro Torres Jr., who lives in Colton and is a store manager was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 3:03 a.m. The charges are reckless driving – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Osvin Adolfo Hernandez Sosa is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Victory Place and Lake St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving without a license – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. It took place at 2:55 a.m.

Vanessa Marie Towell is employed in catering and is a Burbank resident and was arrested at 3801 West Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 7:12 a.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Valentin Pacheco lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. and the time is 1:37 p.m. The charge is disturbing the peace and a warrant.

Davitt Mursalyan is a Pasadena resident who works as a busser and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. It took place at 2:05 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Anthony Joseph Gratton lives in Sun Valley and is employed in technical support and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charges are joyriding – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Burbank resident Christopher Abrahms works in automobile sales and was handcuffed at 738 North Niagara St. It took place at 7:13 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Jacob Lee Thomas is a Los Angeles caretaker and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. The time is 10:20 p.m.

Anthony Edward McBride Jr. resides in Los Angeles and works in security and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. It took place at 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a firearm in a vehicle and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Marco Antonio Calvillo is a Los Angeles welder and was arrested at 1700 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and resisting arrest.

On Thursday, May 2, Jose Gerardo Diaz, who lives in Sun Valley and is a barber was taken into custody at 1600 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 00:26 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and a warrant.

Nicole Marie Crosby is a Glendale server and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Catalina St. and the time is 3:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Scott Chavez is a painter and a North Hills resident and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Sevag Sarkis Koujamanian is a North Hollywood server and was picked up at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 4:40 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Jamie Alejandro Guerra is a farmer and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – trespassing on railroad property or tracks and warrants.

Mikail Galustov is a tire technician and is a Tarzana resident and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 5:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of a baton – possession of a controlled substance – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Barry Keith Coe Jr. is a telemarketer and a Santa Clarita resident and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Maria St. It took place at 6:55 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jasahn McCluster is a Los Angeles student and was pinched at 4077 Auburn Road. The time is 6:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Sean Cornell Sims Jr. is a Los Angeles cleaner and was apprehended at 3907 Gibraltar Ave. The charge is grand theft. The time is 6:20 a.m.

Rashaun Dion Moorehead is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 6:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Vahe Armeni Azizyan is a Reseda appraiser and was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery. It occurred at 1:03 p.m.

Markooyi Nazarians is retired and a Burbank resident and was brought into custody after being charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The time is 2:50 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 1, Edwin Contreras, who lives in Burbank and works in insurance claims was arrested at 1:14 a.m. The charge is elder abuse.

Burbank resident Javier Ortiz Rodriguez was picked up at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Nery Rolando Najarro is an electrician and lives in Ontario and was nabbed at 3243 East Yellowstone Road and the time is 8:50 a.m. The charge is battery causing serious bodily injury.

Kimberli Zetino Marroquin is employed as a cleaner and lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 10:05 a.m. The charge is accessory after the fact.

Shyquan Black is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 12:30 pm. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. The location is Riverside Drive and Buena Vista St.

Estevan Cortez is a South Gate cook and was arrested at the 5 freeway and Los Feliz Blvd. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon that could cause great bodily injury and burglary.

Laura Valentina Rivera lives in Los Angeles and is a salesclerk and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charge is burglary.

Hollywood bartender Stephen Tibor Vanda was nabbed at Screenland Drive and Clark Ave. The time is 4:50 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – 3056 of the state penal code and vandalism with $400 or more.

Lorenzo Ramon Sandoval Cabrera is a North Hollywood painter and was picked up at 327 South Orchard Drive and it took place at 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – destroying or concealing evidence and resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, April 30, Juan Carlos Reyes Castro, who works as a security guard and is a Compton resident was taken into custody at 3125 Damon Way and the time is 2:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – possession of a baton and warrants.

Steve Shannon lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 150 North Los Angeles St. It occurred at 00:40 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Luis Armando Salas is an Arleta dental assistant and was taken into custody at 301 North Pass Ave. [Vons]. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 6:00 a.m.

Van Nuys resident Lena Niakan is a stocker and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Evelyn Vivianna Moreno Bustamante Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was picked up at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Burbank cook Joseph Nicholas Vasquez was handcuffed at Elmwood Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Philip Joseph Perez II lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 4:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism with $400 or more – making criminal threats – resisting arrest – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Rikki Rae Walker works for the parks and recreation department and lives in Pasadena and was arrested at 1033 North Hollywood Way.

It occurred at 8:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Miguel Esteban Luevanos works in security and resides in Burbank and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 10:10 p.m. The charges are vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Ronnie Nawaa Martinez Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 10:40 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and violating a restraining order.

San Bernardino resident Thomas Owen Keller was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charges are indecent exposure – disorderly conduct – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Grisha Alaverdyan lives in Tujunga and was apprehended at 110 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is battery on a police officer.

On Monday, April 29, Andranik Naghdalyan, who lives in North Hollywood and is a termite exterminator was picked up at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave.

It took place at 00:45 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – identity theft – petty theft and 3056 PC.

Charles Perry Lewis is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at the same time and the same site. The charges are possession of burglary tools – identity theft and violating probation.

Edgar Mendoza is a Burbank electrician and was arrested at Third St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 4:10 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – misappropriation of lost property – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Francisco Alberto Vargas is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at 4300 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:45 a.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Corey Lancaster is a construction worker and is a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. It took place at 10:15 a.m. The charges are petty theft and vandalism.

Tiajna Monique Lawse is a North Hollywood resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 10:10 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Tiana Lynn Johnson Mooring works at a business and lives in Santa Monica and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. It occurred at 1:00 p.m.

Kody Lynn Ganzer lives in Beaumont and is unemployed and was nabbed at 2000 West Empire Ave. The time is 1:10 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – burglary and a warrant.

Wayne Cowings Jr. is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 349 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 3:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of a baton – burglary and warrants.

Clinzell Hollace Washington III works in pest control and lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 4:05 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of brass knuckles.

Estro Lopez Gonzalez works in food service and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 3019 Hollywood Way. The time is 1:42 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Leslie Christine Butter is a Canoga Park office technician and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 7:40 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – receiving stolen property twice – identity theft – grand theft and warrants.

Jeffrey Neville Brock lives in Yucaipa and is a truck driver and was arrested at Third St. and Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 8:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Samuel Perez lives in Burbank and was picked up at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:51 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Joshua Emerson Russell is a Glendale resident and is employed as a bartender and was apprehended at Maple St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.