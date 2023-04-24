Burbank Police Log: April 3 – April 9

A seven-day account of those people arrested by the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.



Keeping the city protected is paramount for the Burbank police department and on Sunday, April 9, Fernando Avila, who lives in Pacoima and works in a warehouse was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The time is 2:36 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Kristine Cherkezyan resides in North Hollywood and is a business owner and was nabbed at 501 Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:45 a.m.

The charges are battery – disorderly conduct and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Justin Garcia works in food delivery and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Lima St. and the time is 7:14 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Deymond Lee Fowler is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Fowler was taken into custody at 5:33 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – disorderly conduct and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The location is 1301 North Victory Place.

Los Angeles warehouse worker Devin Perry was nabbed at 7:35 p.m. The charges are contempt of court – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and warrants.

Siamanto Khachikian lives in Victorville and is employed in flooring and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. It happened at 10:10 p.m.

Mkrtich Damaryan resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Kenneth Road and Purvis Drive and the time is 11:11 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

On Saturday, April 8, Timothy John Whisenant, a Burbank resident who works in transportation was nabbed at 1:00 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Shufei Ding lives in Walnut and is a pharmacist who was picked up at 1:00 a.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Javier Chavarria Lopez is a Burbank painter and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Sixth St. The time is 3:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Vargas Rivera lives in Sun Valley and is a hustler. Rivera was handcuffed at 2:29 a.m.

The charges are possession of a loaded firearm – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and battery on a police officer.

Hollywood Hills resident Gissell Denisse Hernandez is a babysitter and was taken into custody at 1102 East Ave. The time is 9:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of methamphetamines for sale – burglary and a warrant.

Miguel Angel Lopez is a truck driver and a Northridge resident. Lopez was cuffed at the same location and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are burglary and possession of Xanax.

Encino construction worker Jeff Dargah was taken into custody at the same site. The time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are forgery and burglary.

Jeannie Patton lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Patton was nabbed at 1:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct. The site is 333 North Andover Drive.

James Edward Freeman is a Los Angeles painter and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 5:32 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Rogelio Barcenas lives in North Hills and was apprehended at 1701 Victory Place. It happened at 5:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Simon Gyadikyan lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a driver. Gyadikyan was arrested at Rogers Place and Keeler St. The time is 8:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – burglary and warrants.

Andranik Hakobyan is a Burbank truck dispatcher and was taken into custody at 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – submitting a fraudulent insurance claim and warrants.

On Friday, April 7, Cary Bladen, a Los Angeles IT technician was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

NAME REDACTED was arrested at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:35 a.m. The charges are possession of a lead baton and possession of Xanax.

Roberto Carlos Leyva Jr. lives in Los Angeles and is a handyman and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 5:15 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and driving without a license.

Lianna Anhit Techiryan is a North Hollywood office coordinator and was arrested at 5031 Fair Ave. and the time is 7:43 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood resident Karapet Haro Havan Jyan is employed as a shop estimator and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joshua David Powell is a cinematographer and a resident of North Hollywood. Powell was nabbed at 21120 North Valley St. and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Burbank server Connie Jean Wright was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. [Target]. The time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jose Arturo Rivas lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 4000 Warner Blvd. It occurred at 3:28 p.m.

The charges are driving with a fourth time DUI – failure to appear in court for a traffic violation – resisting an executive officer – battery on a police officer – violating probation and a warrant.

Emmanuel Jerome Bush is a musician and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. The charge is joyriding – burglary – petty theft and warrants. It happened at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St.

Amaliia Martirosian lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at Costco. The time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Nellie Martirosian is a Glendale doctor and was nabbed at the same site and the 7:20 p.m. The charge is the same.

Sun Valley cashier Perla Esmeralda Fonseca Casillas was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sandy Rivera is a Burbank musician and was arrested at 11:00 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and domestic battery.

On Thursday, April 6, Tessa Simone Pledger, a Canoga Park braider was handcuffed at 12:35 p.m. The charges are petty theft – grand theft and false imprisonment.

Palmdale team leader Desiree Jeanee Davis was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are receiving stolen property – petty theft – violating probation and a warrant.

Juli Haytyan is a Glendale housewife and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Armani Tomas Lopez lives in San Pueblo and was arrested at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:28 p.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Nazik Ghazi is a student and a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at 1403 North Victory Place. The time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Juan Peralta De Marcos lives in Pacoima and is employed as a landscaper and was nabbed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 4:37 p.m. The charges are misappropriation of lost property – petty theft and battery.

Alan Hatamian resides in Glendale and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 6:37 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Sylmar cashier Angel Santos was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:27 p.m. The charge is embezzlement.

Lawrence Larrigan is a Monterey Park driver and was picked up at Riverside Drive and Bob Hope Drive. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 9:42 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 5, Dan Robert Daniele, who lives in Sunland and is an apartment manager was apprehended at 12:45 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats – possession of a controlled substance – being under the influence of a controlled substance – elder abuse – resisting arrest and warrants.

Sun Valley server Jesse Gonzalo Sanchez was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys jail and the time is 1:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft – arson and a warrant.

Lorenzo Raynard Cooper Jr. is unemployed and is a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at 321 First St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. It happened at 11:37 p.m.

Arleta caregiver Rudy Elenes was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:42 p.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, April 4, Vagran Martirosyan, who lives in Tujunga and is a dispatcher was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 6:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Michael Paul Walsh is a plumber and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 731 East Palm Ave. and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is battery.

On Monday, April 3, Ivan Garcia, a Los Angeles contractor was handcuffed at 935 North Hollywood Way. The time is 10:38 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Daniel Joseph Ferrero lives in Reseda and is a rideshare driver and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and possession of a lead baton. It took place at 7:15 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Latassha Monique Cox is a hairdresser and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place.

It occurred at 9:13 p.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft twice – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Shauntae Nyree Loue Davis lives in Palmdale and is unemployed and was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are petty theft – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Donald Gene Conner is a Burbank truck driver and was taken into custody at 471 South Seventh St. The time is 11:35 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Isidro Honorato Parra Jr. is a Los Angeles florist and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:40 p.m.

The charges are altering a weapons identification information and possession of a concealed firearm.