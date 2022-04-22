Burbank Police Log: April 4 – April 10

The dedicated men and women of the Burbank police department are always prepared.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Putting on a police uniform and badge means keeping the city safe from harm and on Sunday, April 10, Juan Samuel Vazquez, a Pacoima resident who works in catering was arrested at 334 East Gage Ave.

The charges are grand theft and 2800.2 (A) of the state vehicle code. It happened at 3:15 a.m.

Miguel Esteban Luevanos lives in Canyon Country and is employed in security. Luevanos was picked up at 265 West Olive Ave. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Jose Everardo Carrasco is an El Monte construction worker and was taken into custody at Amherst Drive and Broadway and the time is 10:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant.

Joshua Escobar lives in Burbank and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd., and Cedar Ave. and the charge is vandalism and warrants. It happened at 12:00 p.m.

Burbank resident Ninoska Bonnie Franzle is a county social worker and was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Miguel Angel Garay works in sanitation and resides in Burbank. Garay was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon [a firearm] – vandalism and warrants.

On Saturday, April 9, Patrick John Luna Hermosillo, an Inglewood warehouse worker was arrested at 3:55 a.m.

It took place at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. The charges are 23152 (G) VC – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ventura construction worker Nathan Thomas Cline was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 9:20 a.m.

Joseph Lester Fleming lives in Novato and is employed as a makeup artist. Fleming was picked up at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. and the time is 9:52 a.m.

The charges Fleming faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Victor Anthony Allen lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody after being charged with trespassing. The site is 1809 West Alameda Ave. The time is 10:40 a.m.

Matthew Madsen resides in Newhall and was handcuffed at 2839 North Lincoln St. and the charge is violating a court-issued protective order. It took place at 11:45 a.m.

Rebecca J. Swain works in customer service and lives in Glendale. Swain was picked up at Olive Ave. and Riverside Drive.

The time is 3:20 p.m. The charges Swain faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Armen Baregamian works in jewelry and lives in Burbank. Baregamian was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 3:57 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Sunland cashier Kyle Sunflower Hardeman was arrested at 1850 Empire Ave. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 3:20 p.m.

Hovhanes Houk Ashteokenyan is a Hollywood porter and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway.

The time is 3:57 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victor Anthony Allen lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Orange Grove Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 4:35 p.m. and the charge is 23110 (A) VC.

La Crescenta roofer Thaddeus Timothy Kornish was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 3:20 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 22810 (A) PC.

Bahador Mikhah is a Beverly Hills developer and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 7:50 p.m.

Arnella Barbara Connell is a Beverly Hills resident and is employed in production design. Connell was apprehended at Lakeside Drive and Olive Ave. and the charge is 23153 (G) VC. It took place at 10:43 p.m.

On Friday, April 8, Christopher Agosto, a resident of Sun Valley and a machine operator was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Lamer St.

The time is 2:48 a.m. and the charges are vandalism – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

San Bernardino construction worker Anthony Ray Torres was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance. It took place at 4:15 a.m.

Troy John Aldrich lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Vanowen St., east of Valley Blvd. and the time is 12:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Abel Rodriguez is a Venice handyman and was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Orchard Drive and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are arson – petty theft and a warrant.

Tahyra Alice Livingston resides in Reseda and was apprehended at 840 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:28 p.m. The charges are forgery – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Dwight Adrian Mirabal is employed as a mechanic and lives in Burbank. Mirabal was taken into custody at Beachwood Drive and Olive Ave.

The time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Paul Benjamin Spitzer is a Los Angeles musician and was picked up at 1851 West Victory Place and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eduardo Puebla is an anodizer and a Burbank resident. Puebla was apprehended at Olive Park. It happened at 9:07 p.m. The charges are 186.22 (B) (1) PC and making criminal threats.

On Thursday, April 7, Alberto Norianueva, a Los Angeles cashier was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 00:40 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Barron is a Los Angeles resident and a caregiver. Barron was nabbed at the west alley of Hollywood Way and south Victory Blvd.

The time is 2:40 a.m. and the charges are 3000.08 PC – 22010 PC – 11370.1 (A) of the state health and safety code and warrants.

Koreatown carpenter Sabas Oscar Martinez was taken into custody at Alta Paseo and Verdugo Springs. The time is 8:30 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Justus Jevonie Leverett is a North Hills entertainer and was nabbed at 10:31 a.m. The site is 2100 Empire Ave., and the charges are conspiracy to commit an injurious act.

Demia Sherre Ellis Burns Griffin lives in St. Paul, Minnesota, and works as a concierge. Griffin was apprehended at the same site and the time is 10:20 a.m. The charges are the same.

Audio engineer Royvone Deontez Eskridge resides in the same city and was nabbed at the same site and the charges are the same. The time is 10:30 a.m.

Alana Marie Ingram Diego is a cashier and also lives in the same city and the charges are the same. The time is 10:16 a.m.

On Wednesday, April 6, Marco Alberto Garcia, who is a Lancaster truck driver was arrested at 00:30 a.m. The site is Burbank Blvd. overpass, and the charge is 11378 HS and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Anahy America Giselle Flores is a student and lives in San Fernando. Flores was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is 11378 HS.

Miguel Alejandro Contreras is a Pacoima day laborer and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 00:30 a.m. and the charges are identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jeremy Heath Simonds is a Sherman Oaks chef and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Jasmine Anderson is a Santa Monica manager and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 1:50 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Juan Tafoya lives in South Central and was arrested at 2:55 a.m. The location is Verdugo Ave. and Buena Vista St., and the charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Rebekah Ariel Asen is a Los Angeles caretaker and was apprehended at Ontario St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 9:50 a.m. and the charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Palmdale tattoo artist Brian Olvera Moreno was taken into custody at the Glendale police department jail and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is giving false representation to a police officer and a warrant.

Rudy Winander is employed as a fitness instructor and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:40 p.m. and the site is 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The charge is petty theft.

Santos Dominguez lives in Canoga Park and works as a gardener. Dominguez was handcuffed at 201 Front St. and the time is 1:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – disorderly conduct – battery and a warrant.

Sherman Oaks chef Jeremy Heath Simonds was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3;20 p.m. The charges are 21510 (A) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – 18740 PC and a warrant.

Nelli Sargsyan is a North Hollywood babysitter and was picked up at 1051 Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Robert Sargsyan lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Rosemead resident Linda Johnston was taken into custody after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 6:25 p.m. and the site is Verdugo Ave. and Olive Ave.

Layna Danielle Teichert is a Lancaster clerk and was arrested at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 11378 HS and a warrant.

Jacob Kyle Correa is a North Hollywood server and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 9:02 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – 23152 (F) VC – violating a court-issued protective order – 22810 (A) PC and warrants.

On Tuesday, April 5, Jamie Marquez, a Montrose resident who works in sales was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charges are 4573.5 PC – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Edwin Raymond Romero lives in Los Angeles and works in a production line. Romero was taken into custody at 12:03 p.m.

The location is Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd., and the charges are making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Lisa Monique Chavez is a Bellflower health care provider and was arrested at 200 North Third St.

It occurred at 3:15 p.m. and the charges are misappropriation of lost property – 111378 (A) HS – 11379 (A) HS and warrants.

North Hollywood construction worker Allen John Markow was apprehended after being charged with contempt of court and spousal abuse. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Leroy Kendel Hicks is unemployed and a Long Beach resident. Hicks was nabbed at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft – organized retail theft – being an unlicensed driver and warrants.

Brandon Oliver Benton, a Long Beach barber was arrested at Orchard Drive and Pacific Ave. and the time is 6:55 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Alejandro Jose Navarette is a Burbank technician and was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m. The site is 271 East Santa Anita Ave., and the charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Paul Benjamin Spitzer is a music artist and a resident of Los Angeles. Spitzer was arrested at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 11:45 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Monday, April 4, Joan Renee Daplas Pascasio, a North Hollywood resident and the owner of a skin care salon was taken into custody.

The site is Burbank Blvd. and north Third St. The time is 6:30 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jovani Geragosian is a Glendale chef and was picked up at 12:25 p.m. The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. and the charge is vandalism.

Cheyenne Marissa Lynn Garcia is a house cleaner and a North Hollywood resident. Garcia was nabbed at west Chandler Blvd. and north Lamer St.

The time is 2:30 p.m. and the charges are burglary – petty theft – possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood cook Allen Ivar Gilbert was apprehended at the same location and the same time.

The charges are burglary – petty theft – possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Erik Minassi lives in Glendale and is employed as a car salesman. Minassi was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and north Olive Ave.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Van Nuys clerk Alexa Milagros Guerrero was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:00 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Burbank nail technician Leandra Craig was brought into custody at 306 North Maple St. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 9:50 p.m.

Armando Patino is a handyman and a North Hollywood resident. Patino was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are violating a written promise to appear in court – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 10:20 p.m.

Daniel Estuardo Chinchilla is a Sun Valley plumber and was arrested at 11:45 p.m. The location is Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St., and the charge is 23103 (A) VC and a warrant.