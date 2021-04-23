Burbank Police Log: April 5 – April 11

Burbank's finest is keeping the citizens of the city safe and secure.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

It’s paramount to keep the city of Burbank under order and the men and women in blue do an outstanding job in this matter.

Part and parcel is also having to take people into custody and includes, on Sunday, April 11, Andrew Michael Guerra, who lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a plumber.

Guerra was arrested at Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The charges are 4573 of the state penal code and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 1:30 a.m.

Slavoljub Milin, a Los Angeles tile layer was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Third St. The charge is making criminal threats and it happened at 9:25 a.m.

Michael Jason Barkey, who lives in Valley Village and is a property manager was nabbed at 1301 Victory Place.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, 640 PC, shoplifting, disorderly conduct and warrants. It happened at 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, April 10, Troy Erick Thomas, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at 549 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:10 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tony Duran Porphir, who lives in Hollywood and works as a scrapper was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Riverside Drive.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale, 11360 (A) of the state health and safety code, and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 1:40 a.m.

Nicholas Wayne Hunsperger, a Burbank resident and a miner was taken into custody at Clybourne Ave. and Kling St.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence of .08 or above. It took place at 3:41 a.m.

Anthony Luis Ravelo is a welder and a Burbank resident. Ravelo was cuffed at 1000 Groton Drive. The time is 10:20 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Steven Richard Loverede is a Burbank sheet metal worker. Loverede was picked up at Orchard Drive and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 5:13 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Jeremy Ray Allen Schmidt is an engineer and a Burbank resident. Schmidt was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC and a warrant. It took place at 11:05 p.m.

Slavoljub Milin resides in Los Angeles and is a tile layer. Milin was handcuffed at IKEA Way and Angeleno Ave.

The charges are identity theft, resisting arrest, trespassing and petty theft. The time is 9:40 p.m.

Rudy Joseph Ruiz is a resident of Mira Loma and is a sign holder. Ruiz was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Brighton St. The charge is vandalism of $400 or more and it took place at 11:30 p.m.

On Friday, April 9, Juan Machado Luna, a Sylmar resident and a gardener was brought into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St.

The charges are disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, 23103 (A) of the state vehicle code and a warrant. It took place at 1:35 a.m.

Luis Alberto Andrade lives in Palmdale, is an ironworker and was handcuffed at 1238 North Lamer St.

The time is 1:18 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damian Worthy Givens lives in Hollywood and is a driver. Givens was nabbed at Main St. and Spazier Ave.

The time is 3:34 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Juan Luis Napoles Guzman is a Los Angeles construction worker. Guzman was arrested at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. The charges are 14601.1 (A) VC, 14601.2 (B) VC and warrants.

Jennifer Lynn Holobovich resides in Lake Forest, is employed as an assistant and was apprehended at 2080 Empire Ave. [Staples].

The time is 8:50 a.m. and the charges are 22810 (A) PC, 22610 (A) PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Valdez also resides in Lake Forest and is a window cleaner. Valdez was nabbed at the same location and the time is 9:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Edwin Karapetian lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a welder. Karapetian was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave.

The time is 8:04 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, 466 PC and 1203.2 PC.

Walter Lawrence Jackson is a Los Angeles caregiver. Jackson was arrested at 1060 North Lake St. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC and 3056 PC. It happened at 8:49 p.m.

Jorge Giovani Alpizar is an accountant and a Burbank resident. Alpizar was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence of .08 or above. It happened at 8:22 p.m.

Anthony Carter Jr. is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Carter was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and 3455 PC. It took place at 8:41 p.m.

On Thursday, April 8, Jose Ortiz, who lives in Van Nuys and works in electronics was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Monterey Ave.

The time is 1:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance, 381 (B) PC, 4060 BP, disorderly conduct and warrants.

Giovanna Gissel Pellegrini resides in Van Nuys and is employed as a medical assistant.

Pellegrini was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and 381 (B) PC.

Jesse James Montes works in street maintenance and lives in Canoga Park. Montes was brought into custody at the same time and the same site. The charges are 21310 PC and 381 (B) PC.

Mila Jennifer Fherman is a counselor and a Burbank resident. Fherman was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Monterey Ave. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and 381 (B) PC.

Amanda Gallegos is a Los Angeles student and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 3:07 a.m. and the charges are identity theft, being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Saulo Solares lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a roofer. Solares was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. [Extended Stay].

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 6:45 a.m.

Zoe Rose Noel Warner is a teacher and a Shadow Hills resident. Warner was nabbed at the same locale.

The time is 10:20 a.m. and the charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Kollar resides in Sylmar and is a construction worker. Kollar was taken into custody at Vanowen St. and Louise St.

The time is 10:25 a.m. and Kollar is being charged with burglary and a warrant.

Christopher Daniel Rumsey lives in Newbury Park and is employed in a warehouse. Rumsey was cuffed at 133 East Orange Grove Ave.

The charges are vandalism of $400 or more, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant. It happened at 2:20 p.m.

Los Angeles engineer Brian Houston was nabbed at 133 East Orange Grove Ave.

Houston is being charged with vandalism of $400 or more, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant. The time is 3:45 p.m.

Jose Antonio Castrellon lives in North Hollywood and is retired. Castrellon was arrested at Thornton Ave. and Naomi St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Jeffrey Erin Ferguson lives in Burbank and is a meat butcher. Ferguson was brought into custody at 228 West Spazier Ave. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Dezerae Nicole Lyons is an actress and a Los Angeles resident. Lyons was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 11:25 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 7, Troy Gann, an unemployed Burbank resident was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charges against Gann are 17500 PC, indecent exposure, brandishing a deadly weapon/firearm and warrants. The time is 00:45 a.m.

Miriam Talamantes lives in North Hollywood, is a service technician and was picked up at 2:35 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at Clybourne Blvd. and Shermack St.

Fred Anthony Malta is a resident of North Hollywood and is employed in construction.

Malta was handcuffed at 2340 North Ontario St. and the charges are petty theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 10:06 a.m.

Angel Augustine Nogueira lives in Monrovia and is an accountant. Nogueira was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Beachwood Drive. The time is 6:10 p.m. and the charge is 20002 (A) VC.

Lucifer Onion is a resident of Burbank and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Pass Ave. The charge is arson and the time is 7:56 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 6, Joel Martin Saenz, a Burbank resident and valet parker was handcuffed at 208 East Magnolia Blvd. The charges are battery and a warrant. The time is 1:20 p.m.

Iliana Perez is employed in management and lives in North Hollywood. Perez was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 3:40 p.m.

Javier Rosas is a Pacoima resident and a dishwasher. Rosas was nabbed at First St. and Cypress Ave.

It took place at 6:20 p.m. and the charges are driving under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Mario Domingo Castillo is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The chargers are petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. The time is 8:45 p.m.

Vikum Fernando lives in Burbank and was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave. and it took place at 8:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, driving with a suspended or revoked license, giving false information to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jamal Lewis Lindsey is a North Hollywood resident and is a construction worker.

Lindsey was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon [a firearm], burglary and 1203.2 PC. The time is 11:45 p.m.

On Monday, April 5, Anthony Ray Jones, a retired Inglewood resident was taken into custody at 225 West Alameda Ave. The charge is burglary and the time is 1:30 a.m.

Burbank engineer Andrew Patrick Casey was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave. The time is 5:30 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Gustavo Arreola lives in Sunland and is a car salesman. Arreola was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Blvd.

The time is 7:12 p.m. and Arreola was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlos Eduardo Penalosa is a driver and lives in Burbank. Penalosa was cuffed at 903 West Alameda Ave. The charge is battery. It happened at 7:55 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Clinton Townsend was nabbed at 1900 West Empire Ave.

The charges are possession of stolen property and petty theft. The time is 8:40 p.m.

Emily Michelle Bonaccorso lives in Burbank and was brought into custody at Olive Ave. and Catalina St. It took place at 11:27 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.