Burbank Police Log: August 1 – August 7

On Sunday, August 7, Edward Tomcavage, who lives in Los Angeles and is a mechanic was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Main St. and the time is 00:28 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – joyriding and 1203.2 (A) of the state penal code.

Andranik Grigoryan is an entrepreneur and a resident of Glendale and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Irving Place. The time is 2:40 a.m. The charge is giving false identification to a police officer.

Robert James Tisher lives in Corona and was taken into custody at 4201 West Kling St. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Gustavo Adolfo Baiza Paz is a construction worker and a North Hills resident. Paz was nabbed at Cypress Ave. and First St. The time is 4:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Joshua Benjamin Fries lives in Yucaipa and works in retail construction. Fries was cuffed at Walmart. The time is 2:35 p.m.

The charges are 22810 (A) PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Joseph John Williams is a Sun Valley grip and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. and the time is 5:55 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Joel Wilburn Blease lives in Los Angeles and is employed in security. Blease was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Main St. and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

JaMaar Lorrel Smith resides in Adelanto and works in security and was apprehended at 1009 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 6:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Arman Mike Nersisyan lives in Glendale and is employed in sales. Nersisyan was picked up at 1601 Victory Place.

The time is 7:50 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Luis Ramirez is a Burbank laborer and was taken into custody at Keystone St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – evasion of a fare payment and a warrant.

Michael Leon Ordaz works as a welder and resides in Burbank. Ordaz was arrested at Screenland Drive and Clark Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Saturday, August 6, Brandon Lyles, who is a vacuum technician, and a Fresno resident was taken into custody at Providencia Ave. and First St. The time is 00:23 a.m. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 33600 PC and 20510 PC.

Elisa Lamaria Sirait resides in Simi Valley and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Lakeside Drive and the time is 1:33 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Palmdale resident Miguel Angel Cabrera is a block layer and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Armo Karapet is a singer and songwriter and lives in Tujunga and was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave. and the charges are 11378 of the state health and safety code and 11351 HS. It happened at 3:47 a.m.

Deon Rico Bullock is a Las Vegas mechanic and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. The time is 7:15 a.m. The charges are 400 (A) (1) of the state vehicle code – joyriding and warrants.

Cristian Sims works in a warehouse and lives in Burbank. Sims was picked up at 630 Pass Ave. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false identification to a police officer. The time is 9:40 a.m.

North Hollywood resident Levon Mayilyan is a dispatcher and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The charges are shoplifting – 2800.2 (A) VC – identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – a Los Angeles municipal code violation and warrants. It occurred at 9:47 a.m.

Lance Mendoza Arellano is a Burbank manager and was arrested after being charged with resisting arrest and domestic battery. The time is 1:20 p.m.

Victor Sirincun is employed in lawncare and is a Burbank resident. Sirincun was nabbed at 221 West Elm Ave. The time is 2:15 p.m. The

charge is disorderly conduct.

Simi Valley handyman William Finley Evans was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Valhalla Drive and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peter Luna Moreno is employed in a warehouse and is a Los Angeles resident. Moreno was arrested at 1451 North Evergreen St. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Mack Casey Keys lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 11:34 p.m. The charges are carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Leonel Ramos Jr. is a resident of Idaho Falls and is a salesman and was picked up at 11:30 p.m. The charges are carrying brass knuckles and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Friday, August 5, Shawn Michael Paulson, a Burbank resident and a general contractor was taken into custody at Heffron Drive and Maple St.

The time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Leandra Rose Craig lives in Burbank and works in nails and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael William Trama is a Lancaster mechanic and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and California St. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is 11379 (A) HS.

Cassie Melissa Richards lives in Tujunga and is a florist. Richards was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and California St.

The time is the same and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sylmar resident Cristian De Jesus Sanchez was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. It took place at 2:02 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Casey William Scott Scholtz lives in Long Beach and was taken into custody at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Julia Marie Santana lives in Palmer and works as a PLA. Santana was nabbed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Janette Murphy Fierro is a Sun Valley babysitter and was picked up at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity thefts and warrants.

Raphael Vernon Smith is a North Hollywood magician and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and it occurred at 3:45 p.m. The charges are disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Adrian Andres Fernandez is employed in delivery service and lives in Sun Valley. Fernandez was handcuffed at 4:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance with the intention to sell and possession of a controlled substance while being armed.

Jonathan Alfredo Molina lives in Sun Valley and is a mechanic. Molina was nabbed after being charged with 664/187 – identity theft and 11378 (A) HS.

Santa Paula U-Tuber Bryan Steve Pelaez was arrested by Glenoaks Blvd., and Olive Ave. and the time is 6:25 p.m. The charges are burglary – joyriding and warrants.

Kevin Louis Clark is a Camarillo server and was picked up at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – 11379 (A) HS and a warrant.

Matthew Herrera is employed as a construction worker and lives in Burbank. Herrera was taken into custody at 5:28 p.m.

The charge is 187 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Taylor Bree Cooper is a Menifee student and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 11375 (B) (2) HS – 11379 (A) HS – possession of heroin/cocaine and 23152 (F) VC.

Rhett Joseph Zerboni lives in Orange and works in construction and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The time is the same. The charges are grand theft and 3056 PC.

Junior Medellin is a North Hollywood laborer and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 11:40 p.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Cecilia Valdez was handcuffed at 3001 West Victory Place and the time is 10:08 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, August 4, Albert Eli Schad, a resident of Burbank and a horseback guide was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 5:00 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karen Karandzhanyan lives in Burbank, is employed as a plumber and was nabbed at 2756 North Kenneth Road and the time is 10:25 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Pacoima resident Melanie Michelle Martinez was handcuffed at 2501 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:17 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – joyriding – a Los Angeles municipal code violation and a warrant.

Christopher George Neale resides in Torrance and is employed as a laborer. Neale was picked up at 2812 North San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 2:55 p.m. The charges are 21311 (D) PC and 3691 PC.

Micaela Shermaine Lopez lives in Sun Valley and works in executive secretary and was arrested at 2812 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 2:55 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – giving false information to a police officer – trespassing and warrants.

Darrell John Baker lives in Los Angeles, is unemployed and was apprehended at 202 North Cordova St. and the time is 7:08 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Francisco Roman Sanchez works in concrete and lives in Sylmar. Sanchez was nabbed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – 40508 (A) VC and a warrant.

Lorena Elizabeth Reyes Rios lives in Van Nuys and is a nanny. Rios was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:31 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jason Robert Jimenez lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at 1716 North Victory Place and the charges are robbery – disorderly conduct and 3056 PC.

Gina Louise Rondinelli is a North Hollywood caregiver and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Jennifer Jean Burke lives in Valley Village and is unemployed. Burke was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.

Hike Manukyan is unemployed and is a resident of Rancho Cordova. Manukyan was picked up at 401 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, August 3, Arutyun Baltayan, who lives in Sylmar and is employed at a smoke shop was arrested at 13577 Dyer St. and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – receiving stolen property – resisting arrest – 11360 (A) HS and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Matthew Tagavilla is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Tagavilla was nabbed at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Sona Vardapetyan resides in Sun Valley and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Ferncola Ave.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – 4573.5 PC – 1203.2 (A) PC – receiving stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 11:00 a.m.

Edward Alexander Soriano is unemployed and a resident of Reseda. Soriano was handcuffed at 10950 Sherman Way. The time is 11:40 a.m.

The charges are 25850 (A) PC – 30605 (A) PC – 32310 (A) PC – driving without a license and a warrant.

Anthony L. Botley lives in Sun Valley. Botley was arrested at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Gerardo Romero Espinoza is employed in delivery and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The charges are battery – forging a public seal and a warrant. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Jeff Nathaniel Chavez is unemployed and a resident of Los Angeles. Chavez was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The time is 1:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft – shoplifting and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Tommy Howard Hefferan is a laborer and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charges are urinating or defecating in public – 853.7 PC and the time is 6:45 p.m.

Elizabeth Ann Leon lives in Santa Monica and works in sales and was picked up at Empire Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism – assault – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Chrstine Lizette Morales is a receptionist and lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 4320 West Riverside Drive. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 10:31 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 2, Valod Davoodi, a Glendale mechanic was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and the 5 freeway.

The time is 7:25 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

North Hollywood construction worker Luis Alberto Vasquez was taken into custody at 4112 Kling St. and the time is 7:33 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

David Esteban Perez is employed as a garment printer and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic violence. It took place at 8:30 a.m.

Leandra Rose Craig lives in Burbank and is a nail technician and was nabbed at 306 North Maple St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. The time is 10:32 a.m.

Kimberlyn De La Rosa is a Los Angeles cashier and was arrested at Home Depot. The time is 11:40 a.m. The charge is embezzlement.

Winnetka cashier Gabriel Rodriguez was arrested at 2839 North Lincoln St. It happened at 2:07 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – misappropriation of lost property – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Edward Newbourne Jr. is unemployed and a resident of Los Angeles. Newbourne was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

It occurred at 4:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft – 3455 (B) (1) PC and a warrant.

Latasha Willis lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Willis was taken into custody at 3401 West Olive Ave. and the time is 4:40 p.m.

The charges are indecent exposure – resisting arrest – joyriding – trespassing and warrants.

Dakota James Calderhead is a Burbank bartender and was nabbed at Target. The time is 7:30 p.m. and the charge is 978.5 PC and a warrant.

On Monday, August 1, Omar Michael Batayneh, who is a construction worker and a Burbank resident was handcuffed at 2901 Haven Way and the time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is tampering with a motor vehicle.

Miguel Magaliel Hernandez lives in Mission Hills and works as a landscaper and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way.

It took place at 1:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Charlie Rodney Koka resides in Alamo and is employed as a security guard. Koka was arrested at Pass Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Sherman Oaks plumber Daniel Franklin Brody was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:40 a.m. The charge is 22810 (A) PC and warrants.

Christopher Efstathiou is a prop builder and a Long Beach resident. Efstathiou was cuffed at Empire Center.

The time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are misappropriation of lost property – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oscar Guerrero is a North Hollywood construction worker and was nabbed at 1100 Empire Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 11:00 a.m.

Danielle Nadeen Angel lives in Wilden and is employed as a caregiver. Angel was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Catalina St.

It took place at 7:15 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.