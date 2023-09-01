Burbank Police Log: August 14 – August 20

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Maintaining law and order is important and on Sunday, August 20, Rafael Antonio Aceituno, a Los Angeles recycler was handcuffed at 5:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools. The location is Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St.

Lizeth Agustina Anzo is a house cleaner and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same site and the time is the same. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard James Lara lives in Tujunga and is employed as a construction worker and was apprehended at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles construction worker David Cochox was cuffed at 317 West Linden Ave. and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Matthew Contreras lives in Pacoima and is a package handler and was pinched at 1320 North San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 11:40 a.m. The charges are petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Isahuro De La Cruz Hernandez is a general laborer and is a resident of Pacoima and was taken into custody at 1300 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 11:40 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Denise C. Bermudez was arrested at 334 North Naomi St. and the time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Michael Edward Chop is employed as a scientist and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft. It took place at 10:40 p.m.

On Saturday, August 19, Roselie Alterman, who lives in North Hollywood and is a wellness coach was taken into custody at Catalina St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 00:20 a.m. The charge is driving while addicted to drugs.

Jannina Lisseth Campos is a Burbank cashier and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Reese Place and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose F. Cardenas Avilez is a contractor and a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at the 5 freeway and Burbank Blvd. overpass. It took place at 2:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Richard Anthony Brooks Jr. is a Los Angeles driver and was arrested at 337 South Lincoln St. The time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Christian David Reynolds is a Burbank construction worker and was handcuffed at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 9:49 a.m. The charge is battery.

Oliver Bruce Jensen is employed in construction and is a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at the same location and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is the same.

Jose Gerardo Diaz lives in Sun Valley and works for Instacart and was taken into custody at 3:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The site is Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St.

Edith Maria Espino works as a retail supervisor and is a Burbank resident and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 3:55 p.m. The charges are petty theft and grand theft.

Irvine resident Leon Persaud is a property investor and was picked up at Reese Place and Olive Ave. and the time is 5:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of a firearm by a felon – possession of a concealed weapon – possession of a loaded firearm and driving without a valid license.

Beauty Ehizogie Anigbogu is an accountant and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 7:15 p.m.

Jon Michael Callahan is a grass cutter and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Orange Grove Ave. and San Fernando Road and the time is 7:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence of a controlled substance – vandalism – disorderly conduct and warrants.

On Friday, August 18, Francis Lee Varela, who is a Lancaster resident and works for a union was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 12:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Maria Elena Rojas is a driver and lives in Alhambra and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 4:08 p.m. The charges are petty theft – burglary and a warrant.

Daniel Rodas Lopez is employed as a mechanic and is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Gloryann Devora is unemployed and lives in East Los Angeles and was pinched at 1701 North Victory Place. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alexander Jesse Koppe Gottlieb is a North Hollywood resident and is an eBay reseller and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Brighton St.

It occurred at 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

John James Amos Jr. is a voice teacher and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 9:10 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and attempted murder.

Brianna Marie Tinsley is a North Hollywood hair stylist and was taken into custody at LAPD Van Nuys. The time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are burglary – vandalism with $400 or more and warrants.

Norayr Kostanyan is a dental technician and a Van Nuys resident and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Niagara St. The time is 11:41 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Thursday, August 17, Travis Arnoldo Cardenas, who lives in Burbank and is a cement mason was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Parish Place.

The time is 1:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Anthony Joseph Herrera lives in Hemet and is employed in drywall and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 1:10 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a firearm by a felon – driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of drugs while armed and warrants.

Joseph Gerardo Tovalin resides in San Jacinto and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

It occurred at 1:10 a.m. The charges are possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drugs while armed.

Robert Lorenzo is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Lima St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Sara Kathleen Vajgrt is retired and a Camarillo resident and was picked up at 1301 Victory Place. The time is 9:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Sebastian Camilo Gonzalez Cruz is a housecleaner and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Allen Ave. and Mountain St. It took place at 10:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft and forgery.

Juan Pablo Nunez Ramirez is a mechanic’s assistant and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 2547 North Lamer St. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are robbery and burglary.

Palmdale construction worker Felipe Andres Leiva Solis was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Sean Chandler Shepherd is a Teamster and a Burbank resident and was pinched at 626 Stephen Road and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

John Samuel Eberhard is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1101 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are burglary – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Cary Dwain Mitchell is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Saul Ernesto Hernandez is a Sun Valley painter and was picked up at 9:58 p.m. The charges are kidnapping and false imprisonment.

On Wednesday, August 16, Bianca Nicole Porter, who is a Northridge package inspector was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Ontario St.

The time is 00:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of Xanax.

Alex Gudino lives in Mission Hills and is employed in shipping and was nabbed at the same time and the same location. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Christopher Allen McCurdy resides in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 3400 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 3:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting an executive officer – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Michael Bilbulyan lives in Sacramento and is employed in sales and was picked up at Oak St. and Glenwood Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Calumet City photographer Nicole Pearson was taken into custody at 501 Buena Vista St. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Babken Marukhuan is a Sun Valley truck driver and was arrested at Target. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Travis William Pafford is a construction worker and is a Westlake resident and was pinched at Clark Ave. and Clybourn Ave. It took place at 5:45 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Hollywood resident and construction worker Ashot Atajanyan was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:47 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

James Christoph Aguayo lives in Tujunga and is employed in delivery and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Nikoloz Tatishvili is a stocker and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and the time is 9:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 15, William Escobar, who lives in Los Angeles was nabbed at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:48 a.m.

The charges are possession of a concealed weapon – possession of a loaded firearm and resisting arrest.

Sean Chandler Shepherd is a Teamster and lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 2:20 p.m.

Burbank air conditioning technician Ronald Jose Zepeda was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jean Carlo Rene Gonzalez is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was pinched at Lundigan Park and the time is 8:10 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Ruben James Navarrete is a loader and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:49 p.m. The charge is driving under the influence and causing injury.

On Monday, August 14, Saul Castillo, who lives in North Hollywood and is a painter was taken into custody at 1112 Hollywood Way and the time is 3:54 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kai Lamont Giddins is a truck driver and a Hawthorne resident and was handcuffed at 1105 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:40 a.m.

The charges are organized retail theft – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – trespassing and resisting arrest.

Byron Lopez is employed in retail and is a resident of Los Angeles and was nabbed at the Burbank police department jail lobby. It happened at 11:48 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Christopher Nicholas Baida is a telemarketer and lives in Glendale and was pinched at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St.

It occurred at 2:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of tear gas.

Crystal Irene Castaneda lives in Yucca Valley and is a hotel supervisor and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Yucca Valley resident Andrew Castaneda is a driver and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Matthew Sean McGillan lives in Tujunga and is employed as a solar installer and was apprehended at 125 South Brighton St. and the time is 7:40 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax – forgery and 3056 of the state penal code.

Glendale resident Anet Terterian was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kameran Maleq Cherrier lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 2801 Hollywood Way. The charges are disorderly conduct – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants. It took place at 10:30 p.m.