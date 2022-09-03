Burbank Police Log: August 15 – August 21

The excellent men and women of the Burbank police department are always on duty.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Doing its job on a daily basis, the Burbank police department must also take people into custody and on Sunday, August 21, Esteban Javier Saldivar, a Panorama City marine was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. The charge is carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Joseph Francis Araneta is a Glendale paralegal and was picked up at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident and mover Ramiro Orlando Medina was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are carrying a knife and a Burbank municipal code violation. The time is 4:48 p.m.

Nicole Rae Nelson is a Burbank caregiver and was arrested at the same location and at the same.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Avina works in guest services and lives in Los Angeles. Avina was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and misappropriation of property.

Vanessa Ruby Carranza is unemployed and lives in Van Nuys and the time is 6:35 p.m.

The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The charge is possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Gevork George Ekmekchyan lives in North Hollywood and works in delivery. Ekmekchyan was picked up at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 6:35 p.m. The charge is possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Sergio Ruiz is a Burbank air conditioning installer and was nabbed at Western Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are 30605 (A) of the state penal code and 29800 (A) (1) PC.

Judy Gomez works in catering and lives in North Hollywood and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery.

On Saturday, August 20, Vahagn Smsaryan, a Glendale delivery driver was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 1:15 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Tadeh Nazarian is unemployed and a resident of Glendale was handcuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Carlos Corrales Castillo works for a non-profit and lives in Lancaster. Castillo was taken into custody at First St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 1:37 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence of .08 or above.

Lily Sarkisyan works in real estate and lives in Tujunga. Sarkisyan was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St.

It happened at 00:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Wesley Adam Tani is employed in wholesale produce and lives in San Marino. Tani was apprehended at 2800 Empire Ave. and the time is 3:21 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Richard Christopher Burch lives in Los Angeles and works as a delivery driver. Burch was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Western Ave.

The time is 6:56 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Daniel Mike Payaslyan, a Burbank plumber was arrested at Clybourn Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:30 a.m.

The charges are failure to appear in court – burglary – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artem Tarkhanian lives in Glendale and is a cultivator and was nabbed at 1304 North Beachwood Drive and the time is 11:30 a.m.

Victor Manuel Hernandez Canchula lives in Coachella and was picked up at Beachwood Drive and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:30 a.m.

The charges are holding or attempting to hold an individual in involuntary servitude – burglary – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Arleta resident Dwight Harrison Marbury was arrested at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Emerald Nicole Scott is a Burbank claims adjuster and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 1:00 p.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mario Alberto Rocha lives in Pasadena and is employed as a writer. Rocha was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Raffi Mouchmouchian lives in North Hills and works at a car dealership and was arrested after being charged with domestic violence. The time is 9:00 p.m.

Fidencio Acevedo is a Los Angeles business owner and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St.

The time is 11:20 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Scott David Neitzke lives in Winnetka and was picked up at Valley Park. The time is 11:50 p.m. and the charges are petty theft and 3000.08 (C) PC.

On Friday, August 19, Cheri Susanne Fuentes, who lives in Palmdale and is a vendor was arrested at 235 South IKEA Way.

The time is 00:23 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Burbank plumber Sevak Vardumyan was taken into custody at Walgreens. The time is 1:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vanessa Pack is an event planner and is a Northridge resident. Pack was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Diego Hernandez Gonzalez is employed at a car wash and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St.

The time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code.

Melissa Elizabeth Moreno is a Burbank cook and was taken into custody at 6:25 p.m.

The charge is child endangerment – vandalism and a warrant. The site is Verdugo Ave. and Lake St.

Michael John Olivas Sr. lives in Burbank and is employed in security. Olivas was apprehended at Walmart and the time is 9:49 p.m. The charges are battery – 853.7 PC and warrants.

Eric Dennis Pural resides in Los Angeles and works in security. Pural was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is the same. The charge is petty theft.

Luis Zamora Martinez is a water jet operator and lives in Granada Hills. Martinez was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive and the time is 7:12 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Janet Pettry Bird resides in North Hollywood and was cuffed at 1419 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Patrick Joseph Bowser lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 2501 Hollywood Way and the time is 9:54 p.m.

The charges are identity thefts – false impersonation – joyriding – receiving stolen property – petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, August 18, Michael Reuben De La Cruz, who lives in Woodland Hills and is a tow truck driver was apprehended at Third St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are robbery – petty theft and a warrant. It happened at 00:50 a.m.

Christina Escalante is a Woodland Hills nurse and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Mewael Sirak Asmelash resides in Hawthorne and is a sales manager. Asmelash was nabbed at Sixth St. and Vista Grande St. and the time is 4:50 a.m. The charge is 2000.1 (A) VC and a warrant.

King Queen Ace is retired and a Burbank resident. Ace was picked up at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Donna M. Harting is a Burbank prostitute and was taken into custody at 2100 Empire Ave.

The time is 10:10 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – battery and a warrant.

Veronica Elizabeth Esqueda is a Sylmar home maker and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It happened at 10:46 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Janet Maria Landeros is employed as a nurse and lives in Sylmar. Landeros was picked up at the same location and the time is 10:48 a.m. The charge is 11378 (A) of the state health and safety code.

Jose Alfredo Perez is a North Hollywood mechanic and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 10:46 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sumalatha Yelavarthi lives in Glendale and is unemployed and was nabbed at Macy’s. The charge is petty theft, and the time is 3:15 p.m.

Daniel Santos Garcia is a recycler and lives in Burbank. Garcia was taken into custody at 244 West Tujunga Ave. and the time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is violating a restraining or stay away order.

Hannah Claire Miritz is a Panorama City eyelash technician and was nabbed at Michael’s. The time is 6:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Gerardo Daniel Martinez lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 1551 Victory Place and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 6:10 p.m.

Jaime Paul Perez is employed in roofing and lives in Sylmar. Perez was cuffed at Third St. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 6:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Tigran Yagmadzhyan was arrested at 308 East Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are violating a court order and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agnes Aleksandro Lilitska is a Marina Del Rey paralegal and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 7:15 p.m.

The charges are battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Sameeramenuk Sellahennadige is a Burbank business owner and was picked up at the LAPD Van Nuys station.

It happened at 11:26 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and battery on a police officer.

On Wednesday, August 17, Armen Vardanyan, a North Hollywood driver was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

It happened at 2:43 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jeremiah Joseph Flores lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was arrested at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:40 a.m. and the charge is battery and a warrant.

Juana Rosa Guerrero Hernandez is a Los Angeles housekeeper and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Third St. The charge is burglary, and the time is 10:00 a.m.

Los Angeles screenwriter Brent Mather Swan was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Florence St. It took place at 9:55 a.m. and the charge is battery.

Giovanni Perez Vega lives in Queens, New York, and is employed as a custodian. Perez was arrested at Olive Ave. and Third St. and the time is 10:00 a.m.

The charges are burglary twice and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Julian Vasquez resides in Los Angeles and is a manager. Vasquez was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 11:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and misappropriation of lost property.

Northridge resident Brianna Burke was picked up at the same location and the time is 1:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – battery and a warrant.

Angelica Lucatero Vega is a Los Angeles mechanic and was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Margurita Alvizo lives in San Fernando and is employed as a landscaper. Alvizo was taken into custody at 204 South Beachwood Drive and the time is 3:55 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Los Angeles business owner Izabele Villareal was arrested at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is robbery.

On Tuesday, August 16, Herbert Lionel Jimenez, a Burbank contractor was picked up at Lake St. and Cedar Ave. The time is 2:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jawad Imtiaz Mughal works in marketing and resides in Stevenson Ranch. Mughal was arrested at 8:55 a.m. and it took place at San Fernando Blvd. and the 5 freeway. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Promize Unique Simon lives in Palmdale and is a student. Simon was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 12:08 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Joey F. Morgan was handcuffed at 352 West Providencia Ave. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Edward Anidi is a Los Angeles mathematics tutor and was handcuffed after being charged with attempted murder and sexual battery. It happened at 5:50 p.m.

Matthew Mark Childers works in security and resides in Burbank. Childers was cuffed at 1402 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Burbank resident Daniel Santos Garcia is a recycler and was nabbed after being charged with domestic violence and the time is 10:52 p.m.

Cesar Omar Vargas lives in Pacoima and is a forklift driver and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Robert Acuna is a Mission Hills construction worker and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and warrants.

On Monday, August 15, Nicholas O’Donovan, a Marina Del Rey consultant was apprehended at 837 North Hollywood Way and the time is 10:18 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Alejandra Alcaraz is an Arleta clerk and was arrested at Costco. It happened at 12:54 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Christopher Andrew Wilgus is a sheet metal worker and a Los Angeles resident. Wilgus was nabbed at Valencia Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:10 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – obstructing a police officer – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Timothy Love lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Vahagn Smsaryan works in sales and resides in Glendale. Smsaryan was handcuffed at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

North Hills cashier Angelica Navarette Chavez was nabbed at Ulta and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Michael Patrick Nichols is a North Hollywood manager and was taken into custody at T.J. Maxx and the time is 7:10 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – domestic battery – vandalism and warrants.

Alberto Pacheco Perez lives in Panorama City and works with granite. Perez was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anthony John Valento lives in Burbank and is employed as a police officer. Valento was taken into custody at 3601 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:35 p.m. The charges are violating a protective order disturbing the peace.